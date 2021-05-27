Cancel
Mocksville, NC

The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs this is the anniversary of my cousin Natalie Smith Cash’s death, I chose this picture to write about. This was our first trip to Myrtle Beach in 1951. I was 10 years old, and Natalie was 9. Our parents all worked hard and decided to go on this trip together. George Hendrix, who used to own a store on Main Street, had a house at the beach and rented it to local folks for vacations. The trip to the beach became an annual event for our two families, one that we enjoyed until we girls went off to college.

