IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS O...

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA. Mark Johnson As Constable In and For 13th Ward Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA. AND NOW, this 14TH day of MAY 2021, upon consideration of the petition on the above captioned matter, it is ADJ DGED, ORDERED and DECREED that Mark Johnson be and hereby is appointed to serve as Constable for the 13th Ward Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, effective Wednesday May 19, 2021, until the first Monday of January, 2022, being the unexpired term of the vacancy created by the death of the duly Elected Constable in and for the aforesaid constable district.