Varian looking forward to ‘cool dude’ Third Realm playing his part in intriguing Derby

 5 days ago
Third Realm winning the Lingfield Derby Trial (PA Wire)

Roger Varian is confident Third Realm possesses all the tools required to make his presence felt in a “fascinating” renewal of the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on Saturday week.

The multiple Group One-winning trainer has surprisingly saddled just one previous runner in the premier Classic, with subsequent St Leger hero Kingston Hill filling the runner-up spot behind Australia in 2014.

In Third Realm Varian believes he has finally unearthed another legitimate contender, with the Sea The Stars colt having earned himself a shot at Derby glory with victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier in the month.

“I did think he’d go and run a nice race (at Lingfield), but he’d only had two starts – and when you jump from a novice straight into a Derby trial, often they come up short because it’s a big ask on a horse and they’re hard races to win,” said the Newmarket handler.

“Having trained horses long enough and been disappointed often, I don’t think you ever go into those races too confident, but I really liked how he trained between Nottingham and Lingfield and I was obviously delighted with how it panned out and the ability he showed.”

While Third Realm passed the post with just over a length in hand over Adayar at Lingfield, Varian feels the winning margin underestimates his superiority to his rivals on the day.

He added: “He came down the hill very well. I think what I was really impressed with was the ease with which he took himself into contention – the visual impression he gave me at the bottom of the hill was that he just looked the best horse in the race.

“When he got to the front he probably got a bit lonely and he had to dig deep in the end, but it was only his third start and I thought if David (Egan) had waited longer and produced him with a furlong to run, he might have won even more impressively.

“I think he’s got an outstanding attitude for a race like the Derby. He seems to conserve energy – he’s not a flashy worker at home and just does what you ask him to.

He's a relaxed character and a bit of a cool dude, so I would be hopeful he'll handle whatever Epsom throws at him

“He wasn’t distressed after Lingfield in any way and his recovery was very quick. He’s got a very relaxed way of racing and I think that’s vital in these big races.

“We’re still to learn whether he’s got the engine to bring home the Derby, but I think he’s got the mind for it.

“A lot of the boxes you want ticked going into the race he ticks. We’ve been very happy with his training since Lingfield – Andrea (Atzeni) actually rode him on Wednesday morning in his last serious bit of work and was very impressed with the horse.

“We’re very much looking forward to the day. He’s a relaxed character and a bit of a cool dude, so I would be hopeful he’ll handle whatever Epsom throws at him.”

Third Realm is a best-priced 14-1 in a Derby market headed by Aidan O’Brien’s pair of Bolshoi Ballet and High Definition.

Roger Varian has high hopes for Third Realm (PA Wire)

Others in the mix include Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Mac Swiney, the promising John Leeper and Dante winner Hurricane Lane.

Varian said: “I think it’s a fascinating Derby and a very good Derby. Time will tell, of course, but if you look at the horses coming from Ireland and the horses in Newmarket you could make a case for different reasons, it looks intriguing.

“We’re delighted to be involved in it. I think it’s a Derby that if I wasn’t involved, I’d be super excited to watch, because there are lots of different types of horses in the mix.

“I truly believe the Derby is one of the most iconic races our industry across the globe has on offer. It will always be the pinnacle of the test of a horse, the ability of a horse, the jockey’s ambition and the trainer’s ambition.”

