The seasons for the Jennings County High School boy’s and girl’s track and field have nearly finished, with only the conference tournament being left for the boy’s team before both squads go to sectionals. For many seniors, this will mean the very end of a long career in the sport, while some will continue the sport in college. For one man, however, it will mark the end of a long and storied career at the helm of the Jennings County Track and Field team. Bill Ludwig is set to retire after this season. More to come on his legendary career in a future edition of the Plain Dealer and Sun.