Sheffield-Calahaln: Ijames Baptist recognizes 2021 graduates

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2021, the eve of the 100 th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, and weeks before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation raised more than $190,000 at its 16 th Annual L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration. At this virtual event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors (the L.A.M.P. Class of 2021) were honored and awarded $83,500 in scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three graduates were named Boulé Scholars, the country's highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation's largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlighted the notable underwriting sponsors of this year's Scholarship Celebration.