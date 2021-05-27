Cancel
Sheffield-Calahaln: Ijames Baptist recognizes 2021 graduates

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to all 2021 graduates. If you have a student graduating this year, please let me know and I’ll put in this column. Next Monday is Memorial Day, a time to remember and give thanks to the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great country. Thanks to these brave men and women who dedicated their lives to make our lives better. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday weekend.

Collegesyourvalley.net

Central Arizona College graduates recognized

Central Arizona College recognized the May 2021 graduating class and celebrated their success during a recent virtual graduation ceremony. Students Sarah Lautzenheiser and Alexsondra Nathan were nominated and selected by the college community to address their peers. After graduating from Skyline High School, Lautzenheiser attended CAC on an academic scholarship...
ReligionBrunswick News

Bible Baptist Institute celebrates graduates

The Bible Baptist Institute recently held its commencement exercises. This year, they had 21 graduates. Twelve were from the three-year program and nine from the associate program. From the three-year program, graduates included: Haley Chastain, Gwen Clements, Christian Flowers, Hayden Gordon, Kylie Hall, Claire Hunter, Jana Hunter, Geri Lee, Cooper...
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

Personalized commencement recognizes Watershed School’s five graduating seniors

CAMDEN — Watershed School graduated five seniors in a personalized commencement ceremony at the Camden Snow Bowl on Saturday, June 12. After successfully completing a year of in-person learning with no Covid 19 cases, Watershed students, families, alumni, and friends eagerly gathered at the outdoor ceremony, which took place on the Snow Bowl’s back deck.
Killeen, TXTemple Daily Telegram

CTC Police Academy recognizes graduating cadets

The Central Texas College Police Academy recently hosted a graduation ceremony, recognizing 20 cadets who completed the 22-week, 720-hour Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC) Bravo 2021 program. All graduates successfully passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing exam to become a peace officer in Texas. During the ceremony,...
Athens, OHLima News

Ohio University recognizes graduates

ATHENS, OH. — Several local students recently received degrees from Ohio University. Arianna Arabpour of Lima, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English - Creative Writing from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University. Connor Berelsman of Wapakoneta, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science...
Clemson, SCclemson.edu

Kinard recognized for outstanding support of graduate students

Laura Kinard, student services coordinator for the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE), was recently honored with the first Distinguished Graduate Student Support Staff Award. The award was presented at the May 2021 doctoral hooding ceremony. MSE Department Chair Kyle Brinkman says, “while she is extremely capable of the...
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Graduates of Northern Garrett High School recognized

McHENRY — Just over 106 students received diplomas at the 69th annual commencement of Northern Garrett County High School during a morning ceremony June 5. This year’s event was held at the Ag Heritage Hall at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry. After students took the stage to the traditional...
Randolph, NYPost-Journal

Graduation

RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy celebrated its graduating seniors this week. Dozens of teachers, administrators, board members, family members and classmates cheered on the 17 seniors who received their diplomas, including nine at its Hamburg campus in an early afternoon ceremony and eight at its Randolph campus in the early evening. Regents diplomas were awarded to 59% of the graduates, while 41% earned local diplomas.
Marshall County, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Marshall County Schools recognizes Project Search graduates

A ceremony was held Friday, May 14th celebrating the recent graduates from Project SEARCH of Marshall County. Project SEARCH is a program with 620 locations all over the world including 47 states and 10 countries. Marshall County’s program is dedicated to helping recently graduated high school students who are differently abled.
Harrogate, TNlmunet.edu

LMU-CVM Recognizes Military Graduates

Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) recognized its military graduates during the class of 2021 spring commencement May 22. Following their conferral of degrees, Kylie Smith, DVM, MS, and Mary Helen Wilson, DVM, were commissioned into the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, and Victoria Orlando, DVM, was recognized for her service in the U.S. Army throughout her medical school career.
TheStreet

Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation Raises $190,000, Awards $83,000 In Scholarships To Eight Graduating Senior L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Mentees And Recognizes Three L.A.M.P. Mentees Selected As Boulé Scholars

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2021, the eve of the 100 th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, and weeks before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation raised more than $190,000 at its 16 th Annual L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration. At this virtual event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors (the L.A.M.P. Class of 2021) were honored and awarded $83,500 in scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three graduates were named Boulé Scholars, the country's highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation's largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlighted the notable underwriting sponsors of this year's Scholarship Celebration.
Sun-Journal

North Livermore Baptist Church

NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church June 13 service the congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “A Mighty Fortress is Our God”, “Open My Eyes, That I May See”, “How Great Thou Art”. The service was concluded “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.
Lock Haven, PAnorthcentralpa.com

LHU holds Lavender Graduation ceremony to recognize LGBTQ students

Lock Haven, Pa. — Prior to this year’s spring commencement, Lock Haven University also held a virtual Lavender Graduation ceremony honoring seven seniors. Approximately 25 students, faculty and management attended the event on Zoom, which was organized by the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. Lavender Graduation is a nationwide event...
Pinetop-lakeside, AZWMI Central

First Baptist in Pinetop

First Baptist Church in Pinetop will have its Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to noon from June 14-18. Events will include classes, crafts, recreation, missions, music and snacks will be provided. To register or for more information, call the church office at 928-367-0766.
CelebrationsHillsdale Daily News

Recognizing fathers

Father’s Day gives us a chance to thank the fathers in our lives. Though my father passed seven years ago, I still think of him everyday. For someone who loved nature as much as he did, I'm glad he passed that appreciation on to myself and my family. Since birthdays...
Butler County, ALGreenville Advocate

First Baptist Church hosts VBS

Vacation Bible School is in full swing throughout Butler County. First Baptist Church of Greenville is currently having their VBS program, “Destination Dig, Unearthing the Truth About Jesus,” this week, June 14 thru June 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The vacation bible school is open to kids ages...
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

Brinkley recognized

Charlotte County Sheriff Royal Freeman recently recognized Charlie E. Brinkley for outstanding service to the citizens of Charlotte County. Brinkley was employed at the sheriff’s office from January 2003 to January 2021.