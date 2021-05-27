Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

UPDATE 1-Global palladium deficit to widen in 2021 - Nornickel

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian metals miner Nornickel expects the deficit in the global palladium market to widen in 2021 due to flooding at its mines and an accident at its plant earlier this year, it said on Thursday.

The world’s largest palladium producer plans to partly compensate for the deficit from its stockpiles left from 2020, it said in a statement, adding that its Global Palladium Fund could also provide metal if there was a need to do so.

One of Nornickel’s two underground mines, hit by a sudden inflow of water in February, has already resumed output at full capacity. The second is expected to restart in early June. Its plant, part of which collapsed during maintenance in February, will return to full capacity by October.

Nornickel currently expects a global palladium deficit at 0.9 million troy ounces in 2021, up from 0.3 million ounces in 2020. It previously expected it at 0.2 million ounces this year.

Nornickel will fulfil all its current obligations with clients this year despite the accidents, which will reduce its production, it said.

It updated its view on the nickel market, currently expecting a 2021 surplus at 52,000 tonnes compared to its previous estimate of 90,000 tonnes. It estimates the surplus at more than 100,000 tonnes in 2022, the world’s leading producer of refined nickel said. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Output#Russian#Global Palladium Fund#Palladium Deficit#Maintenance#October#February#Metal#Producer#Reporting#Moscow#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Industry985theriver.com

Euro zone production stronger than expected in April

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in April, driven by a more than doubling of durable consumer goods output from a year earlier as economies steadily reopened after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, data showed on Monday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Lundin Energy raises 2021 oil, gas output forecast

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Energy raised its full-year production forecast on Monday and said output had exceeded forecasts at all its key fields. The company now expects daily output for 2021 to average between 180,000-195,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from the original guidance of 170,000-190,000 boepd.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Synectics loss narrows; Active Energy loss widens

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Synectics PLC - Sheffield, England-based security systems services company - Says trading in the six months to the end of May continued at similar levels as last year, with estimated operating loss of GBP800,000 versus GBP2.0 million in the first half of the prior financial year. This follows action taken last year to reduce Synectics' operating cost base. Revenue declined 4.3% to GBP22 million from GBP23 million year-on-year.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210

June 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 5.71% to $35,210 at 0600 GMT on Saturday, losing $2,131.11 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.7% from its 2021 high of $64,895.22 on April 14. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 2.54...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India's booming corn exports amid global rally ease supply worries

* Indian corn quoted below $300/T versus LatAm corn at $330/T. * Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh key buyers. * Higher soybean, pulses prices may curb Indian corn output (Adds comments from U.S. Grains Council representative) By Naveen Thukral and Rajendra Jadhav. SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - India has stepped...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In April

(RTTNews) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in April, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 78.0 million in April from EUR 67.8 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 152 million. Exports grew 54.0 percent year-on-year in...
Marketskitco.com

Global nickel market may turn into deficit by 2023 - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. DISER said that through 2021, nickel production is expected to recover to 2019 levels of around 2.6 million...
mining.com

Palladium is set to get even more expensive

Palladium’s surge has given it the title of most-expensive of the major traded precious metals, and its gap over gold may widen as demand buoys prices. The metal used in catalytic converters hit an all-time high of more than $3,018 an ounce in May and, even as its rally cooled over the past month, is still more than $900 more expensive than bullion. The spread between the two spiked last month to the widest since its record in February last year and may continue to expand as the global economic recovery boosts consumption.
MarketsLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Global banking regulator in step closer to crypto capital rules

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Basel Committee on Banking. Supervision will consult on how lenders should shield themselves. from crypto assets, the global banking watchdog said on Monday,. as regulators turn up the heat on a growing but risky investment. sector. "The committee agreed to publish a consultation paper...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Russian mining giant Nornickel resumes mining at Taimyrsky

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Currently, the mine, which was temporarily suspended due to the flooding, has reached a daily mined volume of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel resumes mining at second mine after flooding

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Friday. Nornickel, the world’s largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer, had suffered a sudden inflow of water at two of its mines. The flooding at the sites, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia, prompted a reduction to Nornickel’s 2021 output forecast in February.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls as market frets about demand, China curbs

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Monday, as fears that top consumer China would take action to curb any further rises in prices of industrial metals reinforced the notion of fundamentals overtaking prices. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $9,960 a tonne at...
Marketsmarinelink.com

Baltic Dry Index Hits One-month High

The Baltic exchange's main sea freight index rose for the fourth straight session on Monday to its highest in a month, supported by higher rates across vessel segments. The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, gained 87 points, or 3%, to a peak since May 13 at 2,944.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Egyptian bourse head expects four IPOs in second half of the year

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - The head of the Egyptian stock exchange told Reuters on Sunday he expects four companies in the IT, agriculture and chemicals industries to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second half of 2021. Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David...
BusinessThe Daily Star

Pran widening global footprint

For around two decades, Swapan Debnath has operated a convenience store called Narayan Varieties in the Keprampara area of Agartala, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Tripura. His shelves are adorned with various Indian food and beverage brands but between some of the items on display, one can...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EDF examines gases build-up at Chinese nuclear plant

SINGAPORE/PARIS (Reuters) -French power group EDF has begun examination of a potential issue linked to a build up of inert gases at its nuclear power station in China, though the company and its Chinese partner said the plant was operating safely. CNN reported on Monday that the U.S. government had...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop as biofuel blending fears sink soyoil

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell sharply on Friday, led by plunging soyoil prices after Reuters reported that the White House was considering relief from biofuel blending laws for oil refiners, which could limit demand for soyoil. * Some crop-boosting rain in dry areas of the Midwest and northern Plains also triggered selling and profit-taking ahead of the weekend. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 35-1/2 cents at $15.08-1/2 a bushel. The contract was down 4.8% on the week, the sharpest weekly drop since mid-January. * New-crop November futures were down 20-3/4 cents at $14.38-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was $1.70 higher at $383.30 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil ended 3.48 cents lower at 66.98 cents per lb after spending much of the session down the daily 3.5-cent limit. Several other soyoil contracts were limit-down during the session but closed above the lows. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)