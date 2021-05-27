Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jennings County, IN

Panthers Track and Field Advances 10 to Regionals

By MORGAN WEBSTER
Madison Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, the Jennings County High School boy’s track and field team hosted and competed in IHSAA Sectional 27, and ended up being only three points short of victory, falling short to rival Seymour by a score of 122-119. In order to advance to IHSAA Regional competition, a participant or relay team must finish in the top 3 of their sectional event. Jennings County will be sending a large group of boys to the regional competition this year.

www.madisoncourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, IN
Jennings County, IN
Sports
County
Jennings County, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Top Line#Ihsaa Sectional#Pdssports#Twitter#Pd S Sports#Regionals#Boys#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Bedford, INHerald-Times

Girls Tennis: Stars finish sixth in HHC

NORTH VERNON — The Bedford North Lawrence girls tennis team suffered a setback while trying to win the consolation bracket of the 2021 Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament Friday night when Jennings County jumped on the Stars for a 4-1 victory. BNL's win came at No.2 doubles where freshmen Izzy Alldredge...
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

Golf Team Moves to 10-27 With End of Season in Sight

With the regular season nearly three quarters of the way done, the Jennings County High School boy’s golf team is still working on hitting their full stride. This past Saturday, the boys competed in the Batesville Invite, where they were one of 12 other teams gunning for first place. However, the boys fell short but scored a Top 10 finish in the event with a cumulative score of 403. New Palastine, Madison, and Mt. Vernon were the top three finishing schools at the invitational. Brett Silvey and Jack George led the way for the Panthers, both shooting a 94. Jake Grider shot a 107, Chad Gasper shot 108, and Tanner Stearns rounded out the Panthers with a 119.
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

JCHS Baseball Wins Over Weekend, Loses in HHC Tourney

The Jennings County High School baseball team took on the Hauser Jets on Saturday, and won by a score of 5-1. Jacob Vogel, Cole Sigler, and Austin Martin combined for the one run pitching outing, with the group having nine strikeouts on two hits. Leading the batting for the Panthers...
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

Lady Panthers Shutout Indian Creek on Senior Night

The Jennings County High School softball team hosted the Indian Creek Braves on Monday, and sent them home with a 15-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Lady Panthers. The game was such a blowout that the game was called in the fifth inning. Senior Shelby Wilson started in...
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

Jennings County Hosts Big Blue Relays

The seasons for the Jennings County High School boy’s and girl’s track and field have nearly finished, with only the conference tournament being left for the boy’s team before both squads go to sectionals. For many seniors, this will mean the very end of a long career in the sport, while some will continue the sport in college. For one man, however, it will mark the end of a long and storied career at the helm of the Jennings County Track and Field team. Bill Ludwig is set to retire after this season. More to come on his legendary career in a future edition of the Plain Dealer and Sun.
Jennings County, INHerald-Times

Track & Field: BNL earns strong finishes at Jennings County

NORTH VERNON — It was a rainy night of racing, but the BNL track and field teams still managed to come away with some positive results on Thursday. The Stars traveled to Jennings County for the Big Blue Relays where the boys team finished second and the girls finished fourth out of the five-team fields.
Madison, INMadison Courier

TRACK ROUNDUP: Madison girls sprint to Big Blue Relays crown

Madison girls track & field claimed six wins and took home first place in the Big Blue Relays at Jennings County on Thursday. Four of the wins came in relays with two in individual events. Lundun Perry won the 100-meter dash in 13.01 and Cadence Traylor won the 3200 run in 12:47.44.
Jennings County, INwbiw.com

BNL boys finish 2nd in Big Blue Relays

NORTH VERNON – Bedford North Lawrence won six events while finishing second in the Big Blue Relays during boys track action at Jennings County on Thursday. Jennings County won the title with 139 points while BNL totaled 119 in the five-team field. In the girls meet, the Stars won four...
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

Vogel, Manowitz Lead Pitching in Weekend Wins

The Jennings County High School Baseball Team went 2-1 over the weekend, with home games against Columbus East and Whiteland. On Friday Evening, Columbus East traveled to North Vernon, and lost to the Panthers 4-3. Jacob Vogel got the win, pitching all eight innings with nine strikeouts, five hits, and three runs. Hits for the Panthers came from Carson McNulty, Ian Sawyer, and Peyton Hayden, with Logan McIntosh and Vogel each having two hits.
Shelbyville, INMadison Courier

Maschino and Ortlieb Win for Panthers at Shelbyville

The JCHS Track and Field Teams traveled to Shelbyville for the Golden Bear Invitational. The teams competed against eight other schools, including neighboring Seymour and Madison. The boy’s team placed fifth overall, scoring 54 points and the girl’s team placed eighth overall with a cumulative score of 26. The big...
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

Lady Panthers Win Big Against New Albany

The Jennings County High School softball team had a dominating win over New Albany on Thursday, with the Lady Panthers defeating the Bulldogs 9-1. The scoring began early for the Lady Panthers, with Tori Lee hitting a two run home run early in the first inning, and was followed by a solo home run from Delaynee McCreary. The Lady Panthers managed to get all the way to the bottom of the rotation, scoring four runs in the first inning. It was déjà vu for the Lady Panthers in the second inning, as once again, Lee crushed a two run home run that was followed by a solo shot from McCreary. Jennings County once again made it to the bottom of the lineup, and would start their third straight inning at the top of the lineup. The Panthers would score one more run in the third inning. Shelby Wilson got the start on the mound for the Lady Panthers, pitching though five and two thirds inning, with five strikeouts, four hits, and one earned run. Ashley Meade was brought in as the closer, tallying one strikeout and one hit.
Jennings County, INwbiw.com

BNL clinches share of HHC with 17-5 rout of Jennings

NORTH VERNON – Bedford North Lawrence clinched a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title, blasting to a 17-5, 6-inning victory at Jennings County on Thursday. The No.8 Stars (18-2 overall, 6-0 in the league) claimed a piece of their first conference crown since 1998. Sarah Stone drove in 4 runs while Braxton McCauley and Haley Deckard added 3 RBIs each. BNL can win the outright championship with a win at Seymour on Tuesday.
Jennings County, INMadison Courier

TRACK ROUNDUP: Madison girls claim 8 wins in dual over Jennings

Madison track & field faced off against Jennings County at home on Tuesday in a meet with no field events. The Lady Cubs posted wins in eight of the 10 events to claim the victory. Lundun Perry scored a pair of individual wins in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, while Alaina Kelley won the 100 hurdles, Cam Cahall won the 300 hurdles, Jordyn Bilz took the 400 dash and Brett Cahall won the 3200 relay.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

IHSAA announces baseball, softball sectional pairings

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the sectional baseball and softball tournaments. Seymour’s softball team will face Jeffersonville in the Jennings County Class 4A Sectional, Brownstown Central will face Charlestown at Scottsburg in Class 3A and Trinity Lutheran will play Henryville in the Class A Henryville Sectional.