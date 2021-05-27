Panthers Track and Field Advances 10 to Regionals
Last Thursday, the Jennings County High School boy's track and field team hosted and competed in IHSAA Sectional 27, and ended up being only three points short of victory, falling short to rival Seymour by a score of 122-119. In order to advance to IHSAA Regional competition, a participant or relay team must finish in the top 3 of their sectional event. Jennings County will be sending a large group of boys to the regional competition this year.