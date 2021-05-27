Six Things You Can Do Today to Help the AAPI Community

As recently defined by Black Feminist Kimberle Crenshaw, intersectionality has been redefined over the past 30 years and now is “a lens, a prism, for seeing the way in which various forms of inequality often operate together and exacerbate each other… What is often missing is how some people are subject to all of these, and the experience is not just the sum of its parts (Steinmetz, 2020).” In order to truly understand the experience of individuals and psychotherapy clients, we have to understand how nature and nurture have shaped, defined, and manufactured their narratives.