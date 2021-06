Juan Pablo Montoya is set to return to the Indy 500 for the first time in several years, but another fast Colombian doesn’t have a ride. Two-time Indy 500 Juan Pablo Montoya is set to return to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for another attempt in 2021, having not competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since his sixth place effort in 2017 which followed his first career DNF in 2016. He is set to drive the #86 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP.