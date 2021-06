One Piece's War for Wano is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation, as Kaido has seemingly scored a major victory in his head-to-head fight against Luffy, but the latest chapter of the manga featured what might be the defeat of the traitor of Oden's Vassals. With the anime recently completing the flashback story that focused on the early life, and subsequent death, or Kozuki Oden, the major battle that is currently taking place in the manga is set to spill into the television series, while also revealing the traitor that is one of the biggest "backstabs" in the history of the Shonen franchise.