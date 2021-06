Video of students at a high school girls basketball game in Washington state yelling racist remarks at two sisters has gone viral, and now the school is responding. The footage shows each time one of the sisters, both of whom are students of color, who play for Connell High School in Connell, Wa., went to shoot, a group of people in the bleachers would shout “monkey” and make monkey noises or gestures. Once the coach of the rival team, Zillah High School noticed what was happening, she brought it to the attention of Connell’s athletic director.