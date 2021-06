As summer begins to approach at an alarming pace, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the most popular man in town. In a matter of weeks, the Asgardian trickster will be the recipient of his very own show on Disney+, and the Mouse's massive marketing machine is doing whatever it can to plaster the character's face everywhere. In addition to the handful of new promotional spots fans are sure to get over the next few weeks, Loki has found himself as the cover story for most entertainment magazine publications. The latest, of which, comes from Total Film and show's the character wandering the halls at the Time Variance Authority.