No cable? No worries. The 2021 CMT Awards weren't available to everyone to watch, which is a bummer, because the show was fast-paced and engaging from the top. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosted Wednesday night's (June 9) show. It was a mix of live and recorded performances and celebrity segments that spilled past two hours of TV time. How did they do as a first-time co-hosting team? That's part of question No. 5 in this 5 Burning Questions video: