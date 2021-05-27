Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks have golden opportunity to squash Miami Heat

By Brian Sampson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks have been here before. Heading into Game 3 of their first round playoff matchup with the Miami Heat, the good guys hold a 2-0 series lead with the landscape switching to the beaches of Florida. And they have a golden opportunity to dig the grave for an early Heat exit.

dairylandexpress.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
283K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#The Toronto Raptors#The Nba Finals#Double Overtime#Shooters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks Release Injury Report After Tip-Off

Curiously, the Milwaukee Bucks released their injury update after their game against the Chicago Bulls had already started. Of course, by this time, the Bucks’ playoff fate had already been determined as the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers and assured themselves of the second seed in the Eastern Conference. In doing so, they afforded the Bucks’ starters a night off before the playoffs start.
NBAallucanheat.com

Miami Heat: Is new style the most sustainable style of play for NBA Playoff Success?

The Miami Heat have been on a pretty good offensive run lately. They’ve been able to rack up the points on the opposition and especially now when they needed to. Though their defense had been their core strength for much of the season until the end of March, they’ve since flipped the switch, making their offense the focal point. That’s the sum of it, but here are the facts of it.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons vs. Heat preview: Will Miami have anything to play for?

The Detroit Pistons limp to the finish line of the 2020-21 season tonight against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will surely be outmatched talent wise, but the big question is whether the Heat will have anything at all to play for. Sub-question: does that even matter? The answer to the first question will be made clear based on the outcome of the Knicks vs. Celtics game at 1 p.m. on ESPN. If the Celtics win, the Heat can jump the Knicks in the standings and will certainly have something to play for.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
NBAbleachernation.com

Enhanced Box Score: Bulls 118, Bucks 112 – May 16th, 2021

The Chicago Bulls had one job. With the ability to clinch a 26.3 percent shot at a top-4 pick with a loss (the Bulls first-round pick sent to Orlando in the Vucevic trade was top-4 protected), the Bulls decided to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings did their job tonight by losing their respective games, thus creating a three-way tie in the league standings. This means the Bulls saw their 26.3 percent advantage drop … but I’m not going to speak to how much right now.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAshepherdexpress.com

Bucks Week Ahead: Eyes on Miami

Before tip-off on Sunday night’s season finale with the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff fate was sealed. Earlier in the night, the Brooklyn Nets wrapped up the 2nd overall seed in the Eastern Conference, leaving the Bucks with a first-round playoff matchup against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, drawing the Heat in the playoffs is a bit of salt in a still-fresh wound, as Miami bounced the Bucks from last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals in a 4-1 series. In a year when Milwaukee boasted the best regular-season record in the NBA and made quick work of the Orlando Magic in the first round, they were no match for former Marquette star Jimmy Butler, former Whitnall Falcon Tyler Herro, and a cast of solid components on an Erik Spoelstra-led team.
NBAESPN

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO --  Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBABrew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Bulls 118

It was a regular season finale for the Milwaukee Bucks as they went south on I-94 to face the Chicago Bulls. Both teams had nothing to play for as Chicago was eliminated from the playoff contention and the Bucks were locked into the three seed at tip-off after the Brooklyn Nets win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons vs. Heat: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Detroit Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET May 16 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 18th. The matchup between Detroit and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 things to watch in tank finale vs. the Miami Heat

A loss, and they are guaranteed the second-worst record in the NBA, while a win opens up a potential can of worms that none of us want to see. The Pistons will be shorthanded once again, with most of their veterans sitting out with “injuries” and Isaiah Stewart likely to miss his second game in a row due to personal reasons.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Heat rout Pistons to close regular season

Precious Achiuwa had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 120-107 road win over the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season finale for both on Sunday. With little to no incentive to win the game, each team rested several starters. Miami already had the No. 6...