Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A proposed tax cut by Republican legislators in Ohio’s Senate could create some problems in regard to federal stimulus money. You can listen online here. The Senate’s two-year, $75 billion budget proposal includes a 5 percent income tax cut. The tax cuts would cost the state $874 million, but the cuts also could create a legal showdown with the federal government over stimulus funding ... the federal money can’t be used to finance tax breaks. Meanwhile, today marks the lifting of statewide coronavirus-related health restrictions in Ohio. And it appears the boost in vaccinations provided by the Vax-a-Million giveaway might be waning.