Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

By Kelsey Snell
NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

www.npr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Economy#Unemployment Insurance#Government Spending#Government Funding#Federal Funding#Republican Senators#The White House#Democrats#Americans#Infrastructure Talks#Water Infrastructure#Gop Negotiators#Separate Legislation#Taxes#Investments#Covid 19 Relief Funding#Policies#White House Officials#Extensive Unspent Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

At Senate hearing, Republicans spar with Pentagon leaders over size of $715 billion defense budget

‘BARELY TREADING WATER’: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley faced a respectful but highly skeptical onslaught from key Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday as they sought to defend the Biden administration’s proposed $715 billion Pentagon budget. “You have a hard job, especially...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate Republicans put billions of stimulus dollars at risk in budget showdown with President Joe Biden: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A proposed tax cut by Republican legislators in Ohio’s Senate could create some problems in regard to federal stimulus money. You can listen online here. The Senate’s two-year, $75 billion budget proposal includes a 5 percent income tax cut. The tax cuts would cost the state $874 million, but the cuts also could create a legal showdown with the federal government over stimulus funding ... the federal money can’t be used to finance tax breaks. Meanwhile, today marks the lifting of statewide coronavirus-related health restrictions in Ohio. And it appears the boost in vaccinations provided by the Vax-a-Million giveaway might be waning.
Congress & CourtsSt. Augustine Record

Congressional Votes: Rick Scott rejects 3 judicial nominees

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 229), recognizing the devastating attack on a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2021, and expressing solidarity with the Afghan people.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

As McConnell effectively dares Senate Dems, will they respond?

In early 2016, when Senate Republicans imposed an 11-month blockade to prevent Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, Democrats did little to hide their outrage. In late 2016, when several GOP senators announced plans to keep that blockade going for four years -- effectively saying only Republican presidents are allowed to name justices -- Dems were similarly incensed.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Iowa Republicans opposed bill on pay equity for women

Every U.S. Senate Republican, including Iowa’s Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, blocked debate last week on a bill designed “to provide more effective remedies to victims of discrimination in the payment of wages on the basis of sex.”. Like most Senate actions, a motion to proceed with debate on...