Motherland: will there be a season four?

With previews underway on Immersive Everywhere's West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture ahead of its summer run, fans of the long-running BBC series already know that there's a crisis of such universal consequence ahead that it will take the combined efforts of David Bradley, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin, and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker (in pre-recorded cameos, with voice actors taking on the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and Twelfth Doctors, and Michael Troughton providing the voice-over for Patrick Troughton's Second Doctor) to save the day. Previously, we heard from Bradley about what fans can expect from the performance experience as well as his own personal connections with Doctor Who. Now, it's time to hear what Martin aka "The Fugitive Doctor" has to say about both Time Fracture and the beloved series.