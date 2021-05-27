Raymond M. Arendt

Greece – 7/11/1928 – 5/19/2021 at age 92 of Greece, NY. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Raymond S. Arendt, brother, Bernie Arendt and daughter, Sylvia Jones. He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Rosemary Arendt (Barlow), and dear daughter, Mari Weaver. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Missi Jones, Sandy (Mike) Swanson, Ray (Renee) Jones. Ray adored his great granddaughters, Sylvia McCann, Stacey Emanuel and Emma Jones. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou (Don) Williams; sister in law, Janet Barlow, and brother in law, Bob (Carol) Barlow and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.