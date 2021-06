NASA has recently unveiled its new xEMU spacesuits preparing for its 2024 lunar mission, to once again put astronauts on the surface of the moon. Astronauts on the next mission to send the first woman and the first person of color to the moon, in the Artemis mission, will wear the latest spacesuit, called the exploration extravehicular mobility unit, also known as xEMU. A spacesuit is made up of nearly a half dozen different components and can have up to 16 layers, according to NASA.