SOURCE :News release from Logansport Memorial Hospital. Logansport Memorial Hospital takes great pride in using every opportunity to recognize the outstanding men and women who serve our patients and communities across the north central Indiana region. One specific opportunity to do that each year is during the nationally recognized Nurses Week and Hospital Week, which always coincide together around Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12. This year, National Nurses Week is observed May 6-12and National Hospital Week is observed May 9-15.