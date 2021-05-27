Cancel
Celebrities

G Herbo celebrates birth of first child with Taina Williams

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
May 27 (UPI) -- G Herbo is a dad of two.

The 25-year-old rapper recently welcomed his second child, his first with his fiancée, Taina Williams.

G Herbo, born Herbert Randall Wright III, shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo featuring his baby's tiny hand. He captioned the post with black and white heart emojis.

Singer Sean Kingston was among those to congratulate G Herbo in the comments.

"Congrats king!!.. big blessing," Kingston wrote.

G Herbo already has a 2-year-old son, Yosohn, from a previous relationship.

Williams, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: New York alum Emily Bustamante, shared a slideshow of photos and videos from her baby shower with G Herbo earlier this month.

G Herbo has recently been embroiled in a wire fraud case. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty after being charged this month with lying to a federal agent about his alleged involvement in identity fraud, according to MassLive.

G Herbo released his third studio album, PTSD, in February 2020.

