The reopening US economy pushed weekly filings for jobless benefits to a new pandemic low for the sixth consecutive week, the Labor Department said Thursday, though at a slower rate than expected. A seasonally adjusted 376,000 new claims were filed in the week ended June 5, the data showed, more than analysts had forecast but 9,000 fewer than the previous week's unrevised total. Another 71,292 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were made under a special program helping freelance workers and others not normally eligible for aid, about 2,000 less than the week prior, the report said. The data offers further evidence that workers who lost their jobs due to the business restrictions caused by Covid-19 are employed again, aided by vaccinations campaigns that have made daily life safer.