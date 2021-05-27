Cancel
Cancer

NUS researchers use “automated” microscopy to identify predictor of chemotherapy resistance in ovarian cancer patients

By National University of Singapore
Newswise
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common lethal gynaecological cancer. Ovarian cancer is usually treated with platinum-based chemotherapy; however, a significant number of patients are resistant to such treatments and relapse soon afterwards. To improve their survival, there is a need to first identify which patients may be platinum-resistant, so that newer treatments may be administered early.

