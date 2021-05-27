Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers Playoff Watch: New York Knicks Grab Game 2 Win Over Atlanta Hawks

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwqUA_0aDHIqnl00

As the Philadelphia 76ers were in the midst of their Game 2 matchup against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks were gearing up for their own tip-off at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks and the Knicks had a tight battle in the first outing. While Atlanta was certainly in a tough spot playing on the road in MSG's first playoff game since 2013, Hawks star Trae Young willed his team to a tight victory, stealing Game 1.

He looked to do the same in Game 2. The night started off great for Young and the Hawks. Through the first 12 minutes of action, the Hawks outscored the Knicks 27-20, getting a good start on the road once again.

The second quarter went just as well for the Hawks, who put up 30 points, with half of that production coming from Trae Young. As Atlanta had a solid 57-44 lead going into the half, it seemed the Hawks were well on their way to picking up a shocking 2-0 start over the Knicks before hosting two playoff games of their own.

But the Knicks weren't ready to call it quits. After getting an intermission, making some adjustments, and mentally resetting, the Knicks came out looking like a much different team in the second half. Coming out of the locker room for the third quarter, Julius Randle and Knicks fired off 32 points, holding the Hawks to just 18.

After a notable third-quarter performance, the Knicks entered the final period with a one-point lead over the Hawks. In Game 1, the Hawks found a way to leave MSG with a win despite playing a tight game with the crowd against them. On Wednesday, they couldn't find similar results.

By outscoring the Hawks 25-17, the Knicks held on tight and picked up their first playoff win in nearly ten seasons. Now, the series will head to Atlanta, Georgia, where the Hawks will host a playoff game of their own for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. That game will tip-off on Friday night at 7 pm EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
196
Followers
654
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Knicks#Philadelphia#76ers Playoff Watch#The Washington Wizards#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#Msg#Sports Illustrated#Jgrassonba#Grab#Madison Square Garden#Star#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAmix929.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week’s play-in tournament.
NBAThe Dream Shake

Rockets end historically bad season with 124-95 loss to Hawks

One of the Houston Rockets’ worst seasons in franchise history ends in 124-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were out-shot by the Hawks 14/23 (60.9%) to their 11/25 (44%) in the first, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Houston blitzed the Hawks for five three-pointers in 14 attempts, while the Hawks didn’t have a single three-point make in their two attempts.
NBAPounding The Rock

Power Rankings, Week 21: San Antonio Spurs have a rough end to the regular season but . . .

The San Antonio Spurs had a rough week, but they managed to back themselves into the play-in tournament the same weekend the cornerstone of the franchise - Tim Duncan - was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. While the Spurs needed a loss by the Kings to get a chance to play in the playoffs, they had plenty to celebrate with the enshrinement of Tim Duncan.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAnny360.com

Top Secret Fyles: Knicks deserve all the kudos they can get

Plenty has occurred to the Knicks’ organization between when they last made the NBA playoffs in 2013 and now. A countless list of head coaches and players have wandered in and out of Madison Square Garden over eight seasons. At the start of this current season back in December, it was expected that the Knicks would miss the postseason for an eighth consecutive campaign.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Who was the better center? Patrick Ewing or Willis Reed?

New York Knicks, Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, National Basketball Association, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Julius Randle, Larry Johnson, Jerry Lucas, Dave DeBusschere. Patrick Ewing, Knicks. (Photo by MARK D. PHILLIPS/AFP via Getty Images) As we prepare for the playoffs for what feels like the first time in forever,...
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 players crucial to playoff success

The Atlanta Hawks have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They have done this on the back of their young core meshing with the veterans the front office managed to sign over the summer. It has not been all smooth sailing for the Hawks. They...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the last day of the regular season, and neither team has a lot to play for. The Rockets, who traded James Harden at the beginning of the season, are in rebuilding mode and are headed to the NBA's Draft Lottery. Meanwhile,...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAdarnews.com

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...