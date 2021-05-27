Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EcoMarine Power’s renewable energy system wins AiP from ClassNK

shipinsight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassification Society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Eco Marine Power for the development of a renewable energy system for ships labelled “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”. “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail” is a system that utilises a combination of renewable energy (wind and solar)...

shipinsight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Systems#Energy Technology#Power Systems#Solar Energy#Renewable Power#Wind Energy#Ecomarine Power#Eco Marine Power#Energysail#Storage Batteries#Aip#Mre#Emp#Energy Storage Modules#Marine Grade Solar Panels#Photovoltaic Panels#Power Generation#Sensors#Rigid Sails#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Their Weight in Green

Ask around and you probably won’t find too many folks that will question the idea that the future of energy stocks is green and renewable. Primarily, the technology to extract free “power” from sources like the sun or wind is too compelling to ignore. At the same time, challenges to this burgeoning phenomenon exist, many of which have pressured investments in this space.
Energy Industryinvestortelegraph.com

Top 5 Clean Energy Companies for 2021

As the industry is more focused on producing and implementing clean energy for the future, there are more investors and companies are coming up to join hands. Recently president Biden has shown his interest in the clean-energy initiatives, which is fueling the largest companies to grow more. Hence the industry-leading presences are making their paths to rule 2021 with their initiatives. Here are the top 5 clean energy companies which will rule in 2021.
California Statealtenergymag.com

Rosendin’s Renewable Energy Group Partners with SB Energy to Construct One of California’s Largest Solar Power Projects

Anaheim, CA (June 1, 2021) - Rosendin's Renewable Energy Group (REG), a division of Rosendin, the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, is constructing one of the largest solar projects in the state of California. Rosendin was contracted by subsidiaries of SB Energy US Holdings One, Inc. (SB Energy), a renewable energy corporation and a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, to design and build the $700+ million project, which will cover nearly 5-square miles in Riverside County.
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Hoosier Energy to purchase solar power from Hallador Energy project

Terre Haute-based Hallador Energy Co. will develop solar generation of up to 1,000 megawatts near the Merom Coal Generation Station in Sullivan in an agreement with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative Inc. Hoosier Energy, which expects to retire the coal-fueled power plant in May 2023, will enter into a power...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

AMSC Announces Over $19 Million Of New Energy Power System Orders

AYER, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC ® (AMSC) - Get Report, a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability of our Navy's fleet, today announced over $19 million of new energy power system orders. This includes orders for AMSC's D-VAR ® STATCOM system, AMSC's D-VAR VVO ® system as well as NEPSI metal enclosed capacitor banks and harmonic filters. The orders serve the industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and abroad. These systems are expected to provide voltage regulation by responding to varying load conditions at a variety of industrial settings including semiconductor fabs and mining. These orders also respond to varying load conditions while connecting wind power plants to the electric grid or connecting residential solar to the electric grid. The revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2021.
Charlottesville, VAodwyerpr.com

FTI Powers Apex Clean Energy’s PA Push

FTI Government Affairs has signed on with Apex Clean Energy, representing the Charlottesville, VA company on energy, environmental and tax matters. Apex develops, builds and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across the US. The company last month completed the sale of the Isabella Wind I and II projects...
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Li-ion batteries might lose their leadership in stationary applications

“We are looking at the solution, but most of the time we forget the problem”. The energy scenario is changing as a result of years of green policies adopted by major countries in the world. With energy storage playing a key role toward the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the power grid, will Li-ion batteries keep dominating the stationary storage market?
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Adhesive mounting system for any kind of solar modules

Spain-based mounting system provider Alusín Solar has developed an adhesive mounting structure for rooftop PV systems which it says is applicable to any kind of solar module. The system is currently being tested on a 9.8 MW self-consumption solar project under construction by Spanish utility Endesa, which is part of Italian energy company Enel.
Energy IndustryHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Clarity on renewable energy options

The unprecedented storms and power failures Texas earlier this year actually served as a testament to the strengths of renewable energy sources in cold-weather events. The cold-weather conditions in Texas led to bursting pipes and freezing pipelines, overwhelming the electric grid and knocking out power for millions. This widened the gap between supply and demand, causing electricity prices to skyrocket.
Energy Industrymakeuseof.com

Acer Pledges to Using 100% Renewable Energy by 2035

The Acer Group has announced its commitment to switch to 100% renewable energy use by 2035. The company also announced its Earthion platform under which it will create products and packaging in a more sustainable manner. Acer's Long-Term Commitment to Using Renewable Energy. In a press release on the Acer...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Essential System Services in Grids Dominated by Renewable Energy

Niraj Lal, Toby Price, Leon Kwek, Christopher Wilson, Farhad Billimoria, Trent Morrow, Matt Garbutt, Dean Sharafi. As the proportion of variable inverter-based renewable energy generation in electricity systems increases from a minority to the majority of total supply, the complexity and cost of providing ancillary system services increases in parallel. Australia is experiencing this shift now - from having the third most carbon-intensive electricity sector in the world in 2010, to now having penetrations of variable renewable energy (VRE) regularly reaching 100 percent in some regions, with world-leading uptake of distributed energy resources (DER). This paper presents pioneering work exploring new technical, economic and regulatory frameworks for the provision of Essential System Services (ESS), also known as ancillary services, in power systems dominated by variable inverter-based renewable energy resources. We explore the recent application of the concept of demand curves and nomograms to the procurement of ESS, and emerging design principles for frameworks in facilitating the evolution from default provision of system services by synchronous generation, to co-optimisation of services through unit commitment, to independent provision of services through inverter based resources. The paper also analyses the recent technical and financial success of the world's largest battery, the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, and its ability to inform how future electricity market frameworks may incentivize and accommodate new technological capability, both first and Nth of a kind systems. Finally, the paper reviews emerging energy system technological capability, including the provision of synthetic inertia and RoCoF control, grid-forming inverters, and advanced DER aggregation in providing ESS and system restart capability for secure, resilient and island-able grids.
Energy IndustryBlack Hills Pioneer

Renewable energy tariff a step in the wrong direction

OPINION — Black Hills Energy customers will no longer find solar a financially feasible option to cut their energy costs if a proposed tariff on renewable energy generation is approved. In an application submitted to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, the company is asking to implement a “buy all,...
Energy Industryhoffmanestates.org

Renewable Energy Aggregation Program with Eligo Energy

A number of Village residents and small businesses recently received notice from ComEd that their electric supplier is changing. This is the annual "refresh" of the Village's Renewable Energy Aggregation Program. (The program was enacted in 2020.) Approximately 5-10% of Village rate payers will be moved between ComEd and Eligo Energy for electrical supply.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

What’s Next for Renewable Energy [Infographic]

Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading content marketing agency that makes the world's ideas simple, visual, and influential. Brian has been named a Google... In the not-so-distant year of 2025, the global renewable energy market will be a $1.5 trillion industry. That is a...
Energy Industryyale.edu

How Trust Can Power Renewable Energy

The Values Proposition series is made possible by The Forrest E. Mars, Sr. Fund for Values and Ethics in Management. Negotiating an agreement or a financial transaction, we think of two parties. We shouldn’t forget that space in between. To create the right conditions for a deal, you have to get beyond the binary. Creating “middleness” is how people connect. The truth is, markets rest right in the middle. If it’s B-to-B or B-to-C, markets are the “to.”
Energy Industrymit.edu

3Q: The socio-environmental complexities of renewable energy

Caroline White-Nockleby is a PhD student in MIT’s doctoral program in History, Anthropology, and Science, Technology, and Society (HASTS), which is co-sponsored by the History and Anthropology sections, and the Program in Science, Technology and Society (STS). White-Nockleby's research centers on the shifting supply chains of renewable energy infrastructures. In particular, she is interested in the interfaces between policymaking, social dynamics, and tech innovations in the sourcing, manufacture, and implementation of energy storage technologies. She received a BA in geosciences and American studies from Williams College and an MPhil in social anthropology from the University of Cambridge, England. MIT SHASS Communications spoke with her for the series Solving Climate: Humanistic Perspectives from MIT about the perspectives her field and research bring to addressing the climate crisis.