Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Some Forams Could Thrive with Climate Change, Metabolism Study Finds

By Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (May 27, 2021) - With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big winners, biologically speaking. A new paper that examines...

www.newswise.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metabolism#Oceans#Earth#Climate Research#Climate Scientists#Global Climate Change#Biological Evolution#Climate Science#Whoi#Environment#Oxygen Depletion#Photosynthesis#Molecular Methods#Exact Metabolic Details#Gene Expression Analysis#Natural Laboratory#Energy#Marine Research#Science Advances#Anoxic Marine Sediments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Study: Climate change added $8 billion to Sandy’s damages

Climate change-triggered sea level rise added $8 billion in damage during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, one of nation’s costliest weather disasters, a new study said. During Sandy — a late fall freak combination of a hurricane and other storms that struck New York and surrounding areas — the seas were almost 4 inches (9.6 centimeters) higher because of human-caused climate change, according to a study in Tuesday’s journal Nature Communications. Researchers calculated that those few inches caused 13% of Sandy’s overall $62.5 billion damage, flooding 36,000 more homes. Sandy killed 147 people, 72 in the eastern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.
EnvironmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

On Pandemics, Climate Change, and Finding Humor Amid the Doom

The Covid pandemic is not over, and may not be over for a long while yet. But with vaccination rates up, this might be a good moment to pause and think about what a microscopic virus has done to our world. Already there’s a literary pandemic of excellent books emerging, including Michael Lewis’ The Premonition and Nina Burleigh’s Virus.
Environmentresilience.org

Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change

As the pandemic presses on, our democracy is challenged, and unprecedented fires and floods devastate communities around the world, it is clear that we won’t be returning to “normal” life. So much of what we hold dear is threatened—a livable planet, our health, hard-fought progress toward social and environmental justice. There is a lot to mourn in the unfolding wake of the pandemic, yet there are also great opportunities and choices.
ScienceEurekAlert

Infertility poses major threat to biodiversity during climate change, study warns

A new study by University of Liverpool ecologists warns that heat-induced male infertility will see some species succumb to the effects of climate change earlier than thought. Currently, scientists are trying to predict where species will be lost due to climate change so they can plan effective conservation strategies. However, research on temperature tolerance has generally focused on the temperatures that are lethal to organisms, rather than the temperatures at which organisms can no longer breed.
EnvironmentNewswise

Denniston awarded NSF grant to study climate change

Newswise — MOUNT VERNON, Iowa - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly half-million-dollar research grant to Cornell College Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston and a team of researchers to study climate variability. The research will utilize stalagmites from a cave in Nepal to understand variations in Indian...
Traffictheiet.org

Climate change threatens rail infrastructure, study finds

Rising temperatures due to climate change threaten railway infrastructure, a study from Beijing Normal University has found. Focusing on the Chinese rail system, the researchers believe that just half a degree Celsius less warming would save economic losses of approximately $630m (£452bn) per year. The rainfall-induced disaster risk of railway...
EnvironmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Climate change responsible for 37% of global heat deaths, study says

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. Scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Extreme CO2 greenhouse effect heated up the young Earth

Very high atmospheric CO2 levels can explain the high temperatures on the still young Earth three to four billion years ago. At the time, our Sun shone with only 70 to 80 per cent of its present intensity. Nevertheless, the climate on the young Earth was apparently quite warm because there was hardly any glacial ice. This phenomenon is known as the 'paradox of the young weak Sun.' Without an effective greenhouse gas, the young Earth would have frozen into a lump of ice. Whether CO2, methane, or an entirely different greenhouse gas heated up planet Earth is a matter of debate among scientists. New research by Dr Daniel Herwartz of the University of Cologne, Professor Dr Andreas Pack of the University of Göttingen, and Professor Dr Thorsten Nagel of the University of Aarhus (Denmark) now suggests that high CO2 levels are a plausible explanation. This would also solve another geoscientific problem: ocean temperatures that were apparently too high. The article "A CO2 greenhouse efficiently warmed the early Earth and decreased seawater 18O/16O before the onset of plate tectonics" appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ScienceEurekAlert

Academic journal Polar Science features science in the Arctic

The National Institute of Polar Research (NIPR) publishes Polar Science, a peer-reviewed quarterly journal dealing with polar science in collaboration with the Elsevier B. V.. The most recent issue (Vol. 27 published in March 2021) was a special issue entitled "Arctic Challenge for Sustainability Project (ArCS)," which featured the former national (nation-wide) Arctic research project in Japan. The full text of this issue is freely accessible worldwide for a limited time until 10 September 2021.
ScienceScience Daily

Key causes of ocean circulation change

Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) carries warm water from the tropics northward. Many scientists think that this heat transport makes areas including north-west Europe and the UK warmer than they would otherwise be. Climate models...
EnvironmentScience Daily

Newly discovered African 'climate seesaw' drove human evolution

While it is widely accepted that climate change drove the evolution of our species in Africa, the exact character of that climate change and its impacts are not well understood. Glacial-interglacial cycles strongly impact patterns of climate change in many parts of the world, and were also assumed to regulate environmental changes in Africa during the critical period of human evolution over the last ~1 million years. The ecosystem changes driven by these glacial cycles are thought to have stimulated the evolution and dispersal of early humans.
Environmenttheiet.org

Climate change linked to a third of heat-related deaths, study finds

More than a third of all deaths in which heat played a role in the period spanning 1991- 2018 were attributable to human-induced global warming, according to a recent study. Researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the University of Bern used data from 732 locations in 43 countries around the world to demonstrate the actual contribution of man-made climate change in increasing mortality risks due to heat.
AgricultureArgus Observer Online

Drought-tolerant genes discovered

A team of researchers recently discovered genetic data to help food crops such as tomatoes and rice survive more intense periods of drought. The team in the past decade has sought to create a molecular map of crop roots, where plants first detect the effects of drought and other environmental threats. In so doing they uncovered genes that could be used to breed plants that tolerate such stresses.