Pekin Community School District (PCSD) held their Senior Awards & Scholarships assembly on May 12. Each year the PCSD awards seniors with scholarships and awards with most of the presenters having some sort of link to Pekin history in one form or another. This year’s awards did not disappoint. Handshakes and hugs were aplenty as both the presenters and students were excited to be back in the swing of things since the start of Covid last year. The Iowa National Guard Citizen Soldier award was given to Dylan Kruger with a $54,000 scholarship towards a four-year degree of his choosing.