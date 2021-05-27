House approves bill aimed at expanding school mental health clinics

The state House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday aimed at expanding school-based mental health clinics throughout Connecticut. If it passes the Senate and is signed into law, this legislation would have the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families and the Connecticut Association of School-Based Health Centers, conduct a study no later than Jan. 1, 2022, identifying school districts in the state that do not have accessible mental health resources for students and provide them with options to integrate school-based mental health clinics or centers in the area.