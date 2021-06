CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – If your child has the swim skills and the drive to excel, joining a competitive swim program is the next step to dive into. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is excited to offer its competitive swimming program again! We are opening registration for three competitive swim teams to train at Oso Pool, Collier Pool and the Corpus Christi Natatorium this summer! This fun introduction to competitive swimming is ideal for young people ages 6-16 with little to no experience competing in a pool. While this training will not be a long-term team commitment it will involve three final swim meets between our three City pool teams to immerse themselves in the experience and thrill of competition.