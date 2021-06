For Americans that don’t have life insurance, you could be leaving your loved ones and dependents in a bad financial situation if you pass away unexpectedly. The 2020 Insurance Barometer Study found that 65% of Americans said the reason they do not own life insurance is that it’s too expensive. The average cost of a term life insurance policy is close to $160 per year. However, over half the population seems to think that term life insurance is over three times as expensive.