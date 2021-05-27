Cancel
Byron to honor Air Force hero during Charlotte 600

By Gabrielle McMillen
 18 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. -- William Byron will have a special name on board his No. 24 Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for the Charlotte 600 this weekend. Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff's moniker will run with Byron for the 600 Miles of Remembrance at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Memorial Day weekend as part of the annual NASCAR Salutes initiative. Condiff was a member of the Air Force and enlisted in 2012 after attending Utah Valley University.

