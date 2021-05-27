Walz to announce incentives encouraging Minnesotans to get COVID vaccine
ST. PAUL, MINN. – Governor Tim Walz will outline incentives Thursday afternoon to encourage more Minnesotans to get the COVID vaccine. The list of perks includes things like State park passes, fishing licenses, and fair and amusement park tickets. The governor’s spokesman says 100-thousand Minnesotans who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives.froggyweb.com