Public Health

Walz to announce incentives encouraging Minnesotans to get COVID vaccine

By Don Haney
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, MINN. – Governor Tim Walz will outline incentives Thursday afternoon to encourage more Minnesotans to get the COVID vaccine. The list of perks includes things like State park passes, fishing licenses, and fair and amusement park tickets. The governor’s spokesman says 100-thousand Minnesotans who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives.

froggyweb.com
Tim Walz
