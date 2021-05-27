Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues

In late March, just as the pandemic was beginning to ravage the news industry with a slew of furloughs, pay cuts, and more, Ulster Publishing decided to stop the presses for the first time in its forty-seven-year history and go digital-only for its April 1st editions. Geddy Sveikauskas helped launch the first ever edition of the Ulster-owned Woodstock Times as the newspaper’s editor in January 1972. Now, Sveikauskas is eighty-two years old and at the helm of the local publishing company, which up until recently published three other hyperlocal weekly papers across the Hudson Valley, including the Kingston Times, New Paltz Times, and Saugerties Times. Only ten weeks after its first cutbacks, in June, Ulster Publishing made another dramatic move: the paper would return, but with only one print product, consolidating all of its titles under the singular Hudson Valley One. “I was killing something I had created,” said Sveikauskas of the steps Ulster took to stay afloat.