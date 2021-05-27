Forget Decorum: Music Fans Holler Their Appreciation for the Symphony

If you're a classical ensemble returning to live performance, nothing says "We're back" like a fanfare: blaring brass and thundering timpani flooding the concert hall with big, glorious sound. That's certainly how it felt when the Austin Symphony Orchestra took the stage at Riverbend Centre on May 13. Opening the first concert with an in-person audience in over a year with the orchestra's loudest instruments leading the way was a canny move on the part of ASO Music Director Peter Bay. It guaranteed that every person present would immediately be able to tell the difference between the music we'd been hearing through speakers for the past 14 months and music heard live.