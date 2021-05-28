Council Backs Parkland Preservation in Vote for New Dougherty Arts Center Site

The Dougherty Arts Center's new pad is one step closer to its long-awaited Butler Shores Park homecoming, following City Council's unanimous approval of the DAC's site plan. Funded by $25 million from a 2018 city bond proposition, the new DAC is moving out of its beleaguered facility on Barton Springs Road, now more than a decade after a 2010 conditions assessment first deemed the converted Naval Reserve Station as "beyond repair." In 2019 Council approved the DAC's relocation to the nearby city-owned parkland, a high-profile site off of Lady Bird Lake that also happens to pose several design constraints, with underground utility easements, lease boundaries, and heritage oak trees.