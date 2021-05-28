Cancel
Austin, TX

Council Backs Parkland Preservation in Vote for New Dougherty Arts Center Site

By Beth Sullivan
Austin Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dougherty Arts Center's new pad is one step closer to its long-awaited Butler Shores Park homecoming, following City Council's unanimous approval of the DAC's site plan. Funded by $25 million from a 2018 city bond proposition, the new DAC is moving out of its beleaguered facility on Barton Springs Road, now more than a decade after a 2010 conditions assessment first deemed the converted Naval Reserve Station as "beyond repair." In 2019 Council approved the DAC's relocation to the nearby city-owned parkland, a high-profile site off of Lady Bird Lake that also happens to pose several design constraints, with underground utility easements, lease boundaries, and heritage oak trees.

