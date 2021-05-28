Cancel
Congress & Courts

Doin’ It to Death: House Dems Chub Up Slim Victories

By Kimberly Reeves
Austin Chronicle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas House Democrats took their slim victories on Tuesday night and ran with them as the clock ticked down the final moments for legislation to pass the chamber on second reading. Dems talked a number of minor bills to death – often called "chubbing" – as the clock ticked down to midnight, thus blocking the House from taking action on two higher-priority, controversial bills farther down the calendar: one that would bar transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams based on gender identity (Senate Bill 29) and another that nixed local jurisdictions using taxpayer funds to pay for lobbying (SB 10).

