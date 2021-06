LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The mother of the man who killed his father and shot two Rice County law officers in 2019 will go to jail for providing a gun to her son. Shirley Loder, who was 67 when she was charged in January, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail before serving probation for the rest of a year after she pleaded no contest. Prosecutors allege Loder gave her son, David Madden, a weapon he used in April 2019.