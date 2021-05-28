Cancel
Austin, TX

Opinion: Prop B Passed. Now What?

By Elizabeth Heitkemper
Austin Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 1, Austin voters overwhelmingly voiced that the city's current approach to homelessness is not working. While we were disappointed in the outcome of the vote and are concerned about the negative fallout that may result from recriminalizing homelessness, we recognize that the city now has a mandate to reimagine its approach to homelessness, housing, and health. As nurse researchers working to understand and address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, we understand that homelessness is a complex problem that often feels overwhelming. Luckily, evidence-based solutions to prevent and end homelessness exist. What is needed now is the political will to enact them.

