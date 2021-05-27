Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Sleep paralysis: a terrifying encounter with our own mind

By Baland Jalal
Big Think
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep paralysis, which 20 percent of people experience at least once, can be terrifying. Though it is a neurological phenomenon, our culture and beliefs can make the experience worse. One potential treatment is to learn to control the content of our dreams. Imagine waking up in the middle of pitch...

bigthink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Study#Back To Sleep#Deep Sleep#Emotional Stress#Department Of Psychiatry#Trinity College Cambridge#Cambridge University#Harvard Medical School#Harvard University#Department Of Psychology#Sleep Paralysis Episodes#Rem Sleep#Eerie Sensations#Psychological Fear#Physiological Fear#Darkness#Sufferers#Ominous Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Egypt
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sleep researchers observe human minds 'saving memories in real time

Sleep researchers have, for the first time, observed the human mind consolidating and storing memories in incredible detail, in real time, reinforcing existing ideas about the function and importance of sleep to human cognition. For decades, there has been a strong but poorly understood connection between sleep and the formation...
Mental HealthKankakee Daily Journal

Be kind to your mind

Imagine you break your arm. Ouch. What do you do next?. If you’re like most people, you see a doctor as soon as possible. You probably would not go about your day, week, month or longer pretending your arm was fine. However, when it comes to treating our minds, many...
Mental HealthFree Lance-Star

Why do we hate the sound of our own voices?

As a surgeon who specializes in treating patients with voice problems, I routinely record my patients speaking. For me, these recordings are incredibly valuable. They allow me to track slight changes in their voices from visit to visit, and it helps confirm whether surgery or voice therapy led to improvements.
Women's HealthFashion Gone Rogue

10 Baby Essentials for Baby’s Sound Sleep and Mom’s Peace of Mind

Having an infant around can be as exhausting as it is blissful, especially if your bundle of joy isn’t able to get a good night’s sleep. This can make the baby feel somewhat groggy, and out of element during the waking hours, but can also adversely impact your health! Thankfully, all of this is about to end. Wondering how? Well, our experts have carefully curated a list of 10 baby sleep essentials that will help you and your little one get those idyllic hours of restful sleep!
Mental HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'No mask anxiety real,' doctor says

MILWAUKEE - As more of us go out without our masks, some people report feeling anxious about it. According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 50% of Americans report feeling anxiety about returning to in-person interaction. "No mask anxiety is a real thing," said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, UW Health psychologist....
CelebritiesKULR8

Delta Goodrem's tongue paralysis

Delta Goodrem didn't know when she'd get her voice back after suffering from tongue paralysis. The 'Keep Climbing' singer ended up with some nerve damage after a routine operation in 2018 and she feared she would struggle to speak or sing again after the paralysis forced her to "go quiet and listen".
Mental HealthWinston-Salem Journal

Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The alarm goes off and you greet the morning with sleepless eyes. Your world is closing in, leaving you somewhere between sad, irritable and tense. You do not have the energy for the things that you normally do. Your mind is occupied with feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or guilt. You are hungry but cannot eat. And for some, suicide crosses the mind as a viable option.
HealthNature.com

Association between sleep habits/disorders and emotional/behavioral problems among Japanese children

Actual sleep status and the association between sleep habits/disorders and emotional/behavioral problems among children in the development stage have not been fully clarified. A questionnaire survey was conducted on the sleep habits/disorders (Brief Child Sleep Questionnaire; BCSQ) and emotional/behavioral problems (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire; SDQ) of 87,548 children enrolled in ordinary classes in nine grade levels from the first grade of elementary school to the third grade of junior high school from December 2009 to April 2010. As school grade increased, children’s bedtimes were delayed and sleep duration was reduced by 2.0 h over the nine grade levels. Based on the BCSQ, 18.3% of children were judged to have some type of sleep disorder, and about 30% to 40% of children had sleep symptoms at bedtime, during sleep, and at wake time. Multiple regression analysis showed that emotional and behavioral problems were associated with presence of any sleep symptom, longer sleep latency, and longer awake time after sleep onset, whereas total sleep time was not. Sleep symptoms at wake time were most strongly associated with emotional and behavioral problems. Status of sleep habits/disorders should be considered when interpreting emotional/behavioral problems in school-age children.
Mental Healthmedlifestyle.news

Waking up one hour earlier can lower a person’s chance of major depression by 23%, new research finds

A new genetic study published in the journal, JAMA Psychiatry, on May 26 found that waking up one hour earlier can lower a person’s chance of major depression by 23%. Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard studied 840,000 people and found some of the best evidence yet that chronotype, or a person’s proclivity to sleep at a specific hour, influences depression risk.
ScienceWired

Sleep Evolved Before Brains. Hydras Are Living Proof

The hydra is a simple creature. Less than half an inch long, its tubular body has a foot at one end and a mouth at the other. The foot clings to a surface underwater—a plant or a rock, perhaps—and the mouth, ringed with tentacles, ensnares passing water fleas. It does not have a brain, or even much of a nervous system.
Boulder, COearth.com

Waking up one hour earlier cuts depression risk by 23 percent

A study from CU Boulder is shedding new light on the link between sleep timing and mental health. The experts report that waking up just one hour earlier could reduce a person’s risk of major depression by 23 percent. In collaboration with researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and...
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘I was losing my mind’: can baby sleep gurus really help exhausted parents?

By the time her baby was four months old, Zara, a psychologist and executive coach from Surrey, was able to open a bottle of wine and have “a bit of an evening”. He was sleeping in four-hour stints, waking twice in the night. Then, at four and half months, his sleep pattern changed: “It was five wakes, then six, then eight,” Zara says. She was so exhausted she ended up Googling “can you die from sleep deprivation?”.
Mental Healthwellbeingmagazine.com

Amazing Luma³ is a handy-sized ‘spa for the mind’ that helps people with stress or sleep problems … here’s how it works

Former secondary school vice-principal Michael Crinnion saw the impact of mental health first-hand in schools … and has invented an amazing device to help tackle it which he will be donating to schools, colleges and universities. It’s well-known that conscious breathing – slowing and controlling breathing – can help to...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

A New Option for Bipolar Depression

A preview of 3 pivotal trials suggests promising results, but there are reasons to wait before jumping in with this antipsychotic. The FDA is reviewing 3 controlled trials of lumateperone (Caplyta) in bipolar depression. The results have not been published, but their bare bones have been presented at conferences. Here is what we know so far.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Ways To Get Your Kids To Sleep in Their Own Room

Parenting advice from those have been down the road can be worth its weight in gold… It can be tough to break habits, especially when you have an established routine with your child. As your kids get older, though, you may consider the benefits of them having their own room and bed. You can find all sorts of reasons why kids should sleep in their room, but enforcing this new routine is easier said than done.