Sleep paralysis: a terrifying encounter with our own mind

Actual sleep status and the association between sleep habits/disorders and emotional/behavioral problems among children in the development stage have not been fully clarified. A questionnaire survey was conducted on the sleep habits/disorders (Brief Child Sleep Questionnaire; BCSQ) and emotional/behavioral problems (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire; SDQ) of 87,548 children enrolled in ordinary classes in nine grade levels from the first grade of elementary school to the third grade of junior high school from December 2009 to April 2010. As school grade increased, children’s bedtimes were delayed and sleep duration was reduced by 2.0 h over the nine grade levels. Based on the BCSQ, 18.3% of children were judged to have some type of sleep disorder, and about 30% to 40% of children had sleep symptoms at bedtime, during sleep, and at wake time. Multiple regression analysis showed that emotional and behavioral problems were associated with presence of any sleep symptom, longer sleep latency, and longer awake time after sleep onset, whereas total sleep time was not. Sleep symptoms at wake time were most strongly associated with emotional and behavioral problems. Status of sleep habits/disorders should be considered when interpreting emotional/behavioral problems in school-age children.