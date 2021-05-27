Cancel
Key Industries That Rely On Two-Way Radios

By Denise Lockwood
Communication is an essential element in the success of many types of blue collar industries around the world. The easiest way to get a message from one person to another in a loud, busy facility is with a two-way radio.

Today, these devices do more for employees and management than just sending voices across buildings or campuses—they can connect to the facility’s security system, call in emergency responders, or access work order tickets. If you have experience using two-way radios and want to find a similar job in a different industry, consider applying to one of these key industries that rely on two-way radios.

Construction

Whether a construction crew is on a busy highway or high in the sky, they rely on functioning, two-way radios to do their jobs. Radios connect equipment handlers to spotters and management for accurate vehicle operation and a safe working environment.

One simple mistake in construction can impact another worker, even at a distance, and disrupt their safety. Communication is the key to avoiding setbacks and errors, especially when precision is mandatory. Informing other workers about potential dangers via a two-way radio network will also help management adjust plans if necessary.

Security

Every business, industrial building, or construction site relies on its security guards to protect the area after everyone has gone home for the day. Keeping security staff equipped with two-way radios is essential for ensuring clear communication over large areas.

In a place like a warehouse, two-way radios help to improve security by connecting security guards on the floor to their fellow guards in other parts of the building and on the cameras. In case of an incident, guards can alert others for backup and call for emergency response right away.

Schools

Keeping children safe at school requires constant communication between school administrators, teachers, janitorial, and security staff. When it’s time for students to load up the busses, the bus supervisors must keep in contact with the bus drivers to ensure that no student gets hurt or lost before going home.

Emergencies require communication between every staff member to make sure that all students are as safe as possible during a crisis. Two-way radios are the easiest way to keep staff members connected and are simple enough to understand without too much extra training.

Hospitals

Hospitals are one of the busiest locations in any city or town—people are constantly coming in and going out. As a location that witnesses many different types of emergencies, the housekeeping, security, and maintenance staff need ways to communicate with each other along with other departments. The need for simple, clear, and concise communication makes hospitals one of the key industries that rely on two-way radios. With so many patients, staff members, and civilians inside, keeping everyone safe isn’t just a priority—it’s mandatory.

Racine, WI
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
