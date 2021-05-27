First responders act fast after failed tornado sirens in Selden

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morland, or 13 miles west of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and southwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... Saint Peter, Studley and Penokee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH