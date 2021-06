May 19—With June being only a few weeks away, Niagara Pride, Inc. is busy preparing this year's calendar of LGBTQ+ Pride Month activities for the Western New York community. Niagara Pride is launching a one-hour training class entitled LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity Training for Businesses. The class is available online via Zoom. The cost is $25 per business/organization to attend. The training will be offered on a regular basis and interested participants can register by completing the registration form at https://portal.niagarapride.org/training. Topics covered include gender, orientation & identity; what is an ally and why is it important; what is diversity and inclusion; diverse and inclusive marketing; and ways to be an ally. The first training sessions are Sunday, May 23rd at 3 p.m. and Monday, May 24th at 1 p.m.