Serum C-reactive protein is an early, simple and inexpensive prognostic marker for the progression of intramedullary lesion on magnetic resonance imaging from acute to subacute stage in patients with spinal cord injury

By Masahiro Ozaki, Kota Suda, Tsunehiko Konomi, Satoko Matsumoto Harmon, Miki Komatsu, Akio Minami, Morio Matsumoto, Masaya Nakamura, Masahiko Takahata, Norimasa Iwasaki
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetrospective chart audit. This study aimed to identify conventional routine blood testing biomarkers associated with the progression of intramedullary injured area in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. A spinal cord injury center in Hokkaido, Japan. Methods. We retrospectively reviewed 71 consecutive adults with acute SCI who were admitted...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Cord Injury#Spinal Fluid#Chronic Inflammation#Medical Imaging#Clinical Testing#Sci#Np#Wbc#Crp#Mri#Proc Natl Acad Sci Usa#Cas#Takano M#Itakura G#Fujii Y#Hanawa M#Karadimas Sk#Fehlings Mg#Sadowsky C Spinal#Profyris C
Health
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Injection of light-sensitive proteins restores blind man’s vision

The first successful clinical test of a technique called optogenetics has allowed a person to see for the first time in decades, with the help of image-enhancing goggles. After 40 years of blindness, a 58-year-old man can once again see images and moving objects1, thanks to an injection of light-sensitive proteins into his retina.
ScienceNature.com

Correlation between amide proton transfer-related signal intensity and diffusion and perfusion magnetic resonance imaging parameters in high-grade glioma

Amide proton transfer (APT) imaging is a magnetic resonance (MR) molecular imaging technique that is sensitive to mobile proteins and peptides in living tissue. Studies have shown that APT-related signal intensity (APTSI) parallels with the malignancy grade of gliomas, allowing the preoperative assessment of tumor grades. An increased APTSI in malignant gliomas has been attributed to cytosolic proteins and peptides in proliferating tumor cells; however, the exact underlying mechanism is poorly understood. To get an insight into the mechanism of high APTSI in malignant gliomas, we investigated the correlations between APTSI and several MR imaging parameters including apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), relative cerebral blood volume and pharmacokinetic parameters obtained in the same regions-of-interest in 22 high-grade gliomas. We found a significant positive correlation between APTSI and ADC (ρ = 0.625 and 0.490 for observers 1 and 2, respectively; p < 0.001 for both), which is known to be inversely correlated with cell density. Multiple regression analysis revealed that ADC was significantly associated with APTSI (p < 0.001 for both observers). Our results suggest possible roles of extracellular proteins and peptides in high APTSI in malignant gliomas.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of age-adjusted D-dimer with deep vein thrombosis risk in patients with spinal cord injury: a cross-sectional study

To elucidate the association of age-adjusted D-dimer (AAD) with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) risk to lower limbs in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). Rehabilitation Medicine Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of China University of Science and Technology. Methods. Retrospective analysis of 250 patients with SCI in the rehabilitation...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical features and prognostic factors in spinal meningioma surgery from a multicenter study

Meningiomas are benign tumors that are treated surgically. Local recurrence is likely if the dura is preserved, and en bloc tumor and dura resection (Simpson grade I) is recommended. In some cases the dura is cauterized and preserved after tumor resection (Simpson grade II). The purpose of this study was performed to analyze clinical features and prognostic factors associated with spinal meningioma, and to identify the most effective surgical treatment. The subjects were 116 patients (22 males, 94 females) with spinal meningioma who underwent surgery at seven NSG centers between 1998 and 2018. Clinical data were collected from the NSG database. Pre- and postoperative neurological status was defined using the modified McCormick scale. The patients had a mean age of 61.2 ± 14.8 years (range 19–91 years) and mean symptom duration of 11.3 ± 14.7 months (range 1–93 months). Complete resection was achieved in 108 cases (94%), including 29 Simpson grade I and 79 Simpson grade II resections. The mean follow-up period was 84.8 ± 52.7 months. At the last follow-up, neurological function had improved in 73 patients (63%), was stable in 34 (29%), and had worsened in 9 (8%). Eight patients had recurrence, and recurrence rates did not differ significantly between Simpson grades I and II in initial surgery. Kaplan–Meier analysis of recurrence-free survival showed that Simpson grade III or IV, male, and dural tail sign were significant factors associated with recurrence (P < 0.05). In conclusion, Simpson I resection is anatomically favorable for spinal meningiomas. Younger male patients with a dural tail and a high-grade tumor require close follow-up. The tumor location and feasibility of surgery can affect the surgical morbidity in Simpson I or II resection. All patients should be carefully monitored for long-term outcomes, and we recommend lifelong surveillance after surgery.
CancerNature.com

Elevated USP9X drives early-to-late-stage oral tumorigenesis via stabilisation of anti-apoptotic MCL-1 protein and impacts outcome in oral cancers

Overexpression of anti-apoptotic MCL-1 protein in oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) is linked to disease progression, therapy resistance and poor outcome. Despite its characteristic short half-life owing to ubiquitin–proteasome-dependent degradation, oral tumours frequently show elevated MCL-1 protein expression. Hence, we investigated the role of deubiquitinase USP9X in stabilising MCL-1 protein and its contribution to oral tumorigenesis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Leucine-rich alpha-2 glycoprotein as a marker of mucosal healing in inflammatory bowel disease

Leucine-rich alpha-2 glycoprotein (LRG) may be a novel serum biomarker for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The association of LRG with the endoscopic activity and predictability of mucosal healing (MH) was determined and compared with those of C-reactive protein (CRP) and fecal markers (fecal immunochemical test [FIT] and fecal calprotectin [Fcal]) in 166 ulcerative colitis (UC) and 56 Crohn’s disease (CD) patients. In UC, LRG was correlated with the endoscopic activity and could predict MH, but the performance was not superior to that of fecal markers (areas under the curve [AUCs] for predicting MH: LRG: 0.61, CRP: 0.59, FIT: 0.75, and Fcal: 0.72). In CD, the performance of LRG was equivalent to that of CRP and Fcal (AUCs for predicting MH: LRG: 0.82, CRP: 0.82, FIT: 0.70, and Fcal: 0.88). LRG was able to discriminate patients with MH from those with endoscopic activity among UC and CD patients with normal CRP levels. LRG was associated with endoscopic activity and could predict MH in both UC and CD patients. It may be particularly useful in CD.
CancerNature.com

MicroRNA-182 improves spinal cord injury in mice by modulating apoptosis and the inflammatory response via IKKβ/NF-κB

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is one common neurological condition which involves primary injury and secondary injury. Neuron inflammation and apoptosis after SCI is the most important pathological process of this disease. Here, we tried to explore the influence and mechanism of miRNAs on the neuron inflammatory response and apoptosis after SCI. First, by re-analysis of Gene Expression Omnibus dataset (accession GSE19890), miR-182 was selected for further study because of its suppressive effects on the inflammatory response in the various types of injuries. Functional experiments demonstrated that miR-182 overexpression promoted functional recovery, reduced histopathological changes, and alleviated spinal cord edema in mice. It was also observed that miR-182 overexpression reduced apoptosis and attenuated the inflammatory response in spinal cord tissue, as evidenced by the reduction of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, interleukin (IL)-6, and IL-1β, and the induction of IL-10. Using a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced SCI model in BV-2 cells, we found that miR-182 was downregulated in the BV-2 cells following LPS stimulation, and upregulation of miR-182 improved LPS-induced cell damage, as reflected by the inhibition of apoptosis and the inflammatory response. IκB kinase β (IKKβ), an upstream target of the NF-κB pathway, was directly targeted by miR-182 and miR-182 suppressed its translation. Further experiments revealed that overexpression of IKKβ reversed the anti-apoptosis and anti-inflammatory effects of miR-182 in LPS stimulated BV-2 cells. Finally, we found that miR-182 overexpression blocked the activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway in vitro and in vivo, as demonstrated by the downregulation of phosphorylated (p‑) IκB-α and nuclear p-p65. Taken together, these data indicate that miR-182 improved SCI-induced secondary injury through inhibiting apoptosis and the inflammatory response by blocking the IKKβ/NF-κB pathway. Our findings suggest that upregulation of miR-182 may be a novel therapeutic target for SCI.
HealthNature.com

Clinical utility of DaTscan in patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Images of DaTscan (ioflupane [123I] SPECT) have been used as an adjunct to clinical diagnosis to facilitate the differential diagnosis of neurodegenerative (ND) Parkinsonian Syndrome (PS) vs. non-dopamine deficiency aetiologies of Parkinsonism. Despite several systematic reviews having summarised the evidence on diagnostic accuracy, the impact of imaging results on clinical utility has not been systematically assessed. Our objective was to examine the available evidence on the clinical utility of DaTscan imaging in changing diagnosis and subsequent management of patients with suspected PS. We performed a systematic review of published studies of clinical utility from 2000 to 2019 without language restrictions. A meta-analysis of change in diagnosis and management rates reported from each study was performed using a random-effects model and logit transformation. Sub-group analysis, meta-regression and sensitivity analysis was performed to explore heterogeneity. Twenty studies met the inclusion criteria. Thirteen of these contributed to the meta-analyses including 950 and 779 patients with a reported change in management and change in diagnosis, respectively. The use of DaTscan imaging resulted in a change in management in 54% (95% CI: 47–61%) of patients. Change in diagnosis occurred in 31% (95% CI: 22–42%) of patients. The two pooled analyses were characterised by high levels of heterogeneity. Our systematic review and meta-analysis show that imaging with DaTscan was associated with a change in management in approximately half the patients tested and the diagnosis was modified in one third. Regardless of time from symptom onset to scan results, these changes were consistent. Further research focusing on specific patient subgroups could provide additional evidence on the impact on clinical outcomes.
HealthNature.com

Development of priorities for a Canadian strategy to advance activity-based therapies after spinal cord injury

Activity-based therapies (ABT) have physical and psychosocial benefits for individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI). A Canadian ABT summit was held to: (1) identify methods used in stroke rehabilitation that may be appropriate for SCI; (2) understand the current state of ABT activities in Canada; and (3) identify priorities for ABT research and care for the next five years.
ScienceNature.com

A mouse monoclonal antibody against influenza C virus attenuates acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice

Molecular mimicry is one of the main processes for producing autoantibodies during infections. Although some autoantibodies are associated with autoimmune diseases, the functions of many autoantibodies remain unknown. Previously, we reported that S16, a mouse (BALB/c) monoclonal antibody against the hemagglutinin-esterase fusion glycoprotein of influenza C virus, recognizes host proteins in some species of animals, but we could not succeed in identifying the proteins. In the present study, we found that S16 cross-reacted with acetyl-CoA acyltransferase 2 (ACAA2), which is expressed in the livers of BALB/c mice. ACAA2 was released into the serum after acetaminophen (APAP) administration, and its serum level correlated with serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) activity. Furthermore, we observed that S16 injected into mice with APAP-induced hepatic injury prompted the formation of an immune complex between S16 and ACAA2 in the serum. The levels of serum ALT (p < 0.01) and necrotic areas in the liver (p < 0.01) were reduced in the S16-injected mice. These results suggest that S16 may have a mitigation function in response to APAP-induced hepatotoxicity. This study shows the therapeutic function of an autoantibody and suggests that an antibody against extracellular ACAA2 might be a candidate for treating APAP-induced hepatic injury.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
CancerNature.com

A carbazole compound, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde, plays an antitumor function through reactivation of the p53 pathway in human melanoma cells

P53, the major tumor suppressor, is frequently mutated in many cancers, and up to 84% of human melanomas harbor wild-type p53, which is considered to be an ideal target for melanoma therapy. Here, we evaluated the antitumor activity of a carbazole derivative, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde (ECCA), on melanoma cells. ECCA had a selectively strong inhibitory activity against the growth of BRAF-mutated and BRAF-wild-type melanoma cells but had little effect on normal human primary melanocytes. ECCA inhibited melanoma cell growth by increasing cell apoptosis, which was associated with the upregulation of caspase activities and was significantly abrogated by the addition of a caspase inhibitor. In vivo assays confirmed that ECCA suppressed melanoma growth by enhancing cell apoptosis and reducing cell proliferation, and importantly ECCA did not have any evident toxic effects on normal tissues. RNA-Seq analysis identified several pathways related to cell apoptosis that were affected by ECCA, notably, activation of the p53 signaling pathway. Biochemical assays demonstrated that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p53 at Ser15 in melanoma cells harboring wild-type p53, and importantly, the knockdown or deletion of p53 in those cells counteracted the ECCA-induced apoptosis, as well as senescence. Further investigations revealed that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p38-MAPK and c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK), and treatment with either a p38-MAPK or a JNK inhibitor rescued the cell growth inhibition elicited by ECCA, which depended on the expression of the p53 gene. Finally, the combination of ECCA with a BRAF inhibitor significantly enhanced the growth inhibition of melanoma cells. In summary, our study demonstrates that the carbazole derivative, ECCA, induces melanoma cell apoptosis and senescence through the activation of p53 to significantly and selectively suppress the growth of melanoma cells without affecting normal human melanocytes, suggesting its potential to develop a new drug for melanoma therapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation improves clinical and molecular biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease in patients with freezing of gait

Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) is an established neurostimulation therapy used in the treatment of epilepsy, migraine and cluster headache. In this randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled crossover trial we explored the role of nVNS in the treatment of gait and other motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. In a subgroup of patients, we measured selected neurotrophin levels and markers of inflammation and oxidative stress in serum, before and after the experimental intervention. Thirty-three PD patients with associated freezing of gait were randomised to either nVNS or sham. After baseline assessments, patients were instructed to deliver 6 two-minute stimulations (total 12 min/day) of the nVNS/sham device (electroCore, Inc. USA) for one month at home. Patients were then re-assessed. After a washout period of one month, the same patients were allocated to the alternate treatment arm and the same process was followed. Significant improvements in key gait parameters were observed with nVNS, including walking speed, stance time and step length, compared to sham. Similarly, overall motor function (MDS-UPDRS III) also improved significantly following nVNS stimulation. Serum Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-α and glutathione levels decreased and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels increased significantly (p < 0.05) after treatment with nVNS. Here we present the first double-blind sham-controlled trial evidence of the efficacy and safety of nVNS in the treatment of gait and motor function in patients with PD.
CancerNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 proteins and anti-COVID-19 drugs induce lytic reactivation of an oncogenic virus

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19), a respiratory disease, has infected almost one hundred million people since the end of 2019, killed over two million, and caused worldwide social and economic disruption. Because the mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection of host cells and its pathogenesis remain largely unclear, there are currently no antiviral drugs with proven efficacy. Besides severe respiratory and systematic symptoms, several comorbidities increase risk of fatal disease outcome. Therefore, it is required to investigate the impacts of COVID-19 on pre-existing diseases of patients, such as cancer and other infectious diseases. In the current study, we report that SARS-CoV-2 encoded proteins and some currently used anti-COVID-19 drugs are able to induce lytic reactivation of Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV), one of major human oncogenic viruses, through manipulation of intracellular signaling pathways. Our data indicate that those KSHV + patients especially in endemic areas exposure to COVID-19 or undergoing the treatment may have increased risks to develop virus-associated cancers, even after they have fully recovered from COVID-19.
HealthNature.com

Do any physiotherapy interventions increase spinal cord independence measure or functional independence measure scores in people with spinal cord injuries? A systematic review

To determine whether any physiotherapy interventions increase Spinal Cord Independence Measure or Functional Independence Measure scores (SCIM/FIM) in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), with the overall aim of determining whether any physiotherapy interventions need to be controlled for in studies examining the effects of novel experimental interventions on SCIM/FIM.
HealthNature.com

Melatonin ameliorates hypertension in hypertensive pregnant mice and suppresses the hypertension-induced decrease in Ca-activated K channels in uterine arteries

Decreased secretion of melatonin was reported to be associated with an enhanced risk of hypertension and diabetes. However, the effect of melatonin on gestational hypertension (GH) and the underlying mechanism remain unclear. A GH mouse model was established via electrical stimulation. The hypertensive phenotypes were indicated by systolic blood pressure (SBP) and urinary protein levels. Uterine artery (UtA) endothelial function was detected by relaxation, peak systolic velocity (PSV), end-diastolic velocity (EDV), resistance index (RI) and pulsatility index (PI). Protein expression levels were determined using immunochemistry and Western blots. Pregnancy outcomes were indicated by the fetal live ratio, fetal weight and placental weight. Melatonin supplementation ameliorated hypertensive phenotypes in the mice with GH and enhanced UtA endothelial response to acetylcholine. The BKCa potassium channel was involved in the effect of melatonin on UtA endothelial function, and melatonin promoted BKCa potassium channel expression and function in UtAs. Finally, melatonin improved pregnancy outcomes in pregnant mice. In conclusion, melatonin ameliorates hypertension in hypertensive pregnant mice and suppresses hypertension-induced decreases in Ca2+-activated K+ channels in uterine arteries.