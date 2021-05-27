Can Festival Style Make a Comeback?
Oh, is this the way they say the future’s meant to feel?. Jarvis Cocker sang those words exultantly to 100,000 muddied fans as his band, Pulp, headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 1995. Britpop was soaring that June, and I had descended on Worthy Farm for the first time with five friends in celebration of being finished with our exams and free of any parental interference, our excitement diluted by neither the pelts of rain on our army-surplus parkas (topping off our band T-shirts with homemade beaded necklaces nestled beneath) nor the local Somerset cider. We wore our hearts big.www.vogue.com