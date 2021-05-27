Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Can Festival Style Make a Comeback?

By Emma Elwick-Bate s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oh, is this the way they say the future’s meant to feel?. Jarvis Cocker sang those words exultantly to 100,000 muddied fans as his band, Pulp, headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 1995. Britpop was soaring that June, and I had descended on Worthy Farm for the first time with five friends in celebration of being finished with our exams and free of any parental interference, our excitement diluted by neither the pelts of rain on our army-surplus parkas (topping off our band T-shirts with homemade beaded necklaces nestled beneath) nor the local Somerset cider. We wore our hearts big.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kanye
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Fuji Rock Festival#Camping#Beautiful Music#Music Festivals#Dance Music#Rock Music#Glastonbury#Pyramid#Worthy Farm#Coldplay Kano#Radiohead#La Zona Rosa#Brexit#Chanel#The Guns N#Gucci#Guns N Roses#Lock Co#Elder Statesman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Movieszapgossip.com

Chumbawamba are making a comeback with a tell-all film and reissue

Chumbawamba are making a comeback almost a decade after their split. The punk rock group – who were known for their anarcho-communist political leanings – split in 2012 after three decades in music. And the ‘Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down)’ hitmakers have announced they are returning with a film on...
Bicyclesnews9.com

19th Century Bicycle Makes A Comeback In Modern London

A 19th century bicycle famous for its giant front wheel is making a comeback. The Penny Farthing was invented by the French but made popular by the Brits. Whoever said it’s as easy as riding a bike, never rode a Penny Farthing. Neil Laughton runs the Penny Farthing Club in London. Laughton said you ride about seven feet in the air.
MusicNME

Watch Jorja Smith deliver a soulful rendition of ‘Bussdown’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Jorja Smith performed a surprisingly intimate set for Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Friday (May 28), including a Shaybo team-up for ‘Bussdown’. Playing in a colourfully lit BBC Radio Theatre, Smith joined Shaybo – described as packing “sure-fire punchlines that have shown she’s capable of great things to come” in the NME 100 2021 list – as well as a host of musicians and back-up singers to deliver the performance.
MusicNME

Thurston Moore to headline London’s Grand Day Out 2021

Thurston Moore has been announced as the headliner for Rockaway Beach’s Grand Day Out – see the full line-up below. The event will take place at The Clapham Grand in London on August 29 ahead of the three-day Rockaway being held at Butlins in Bognor Regis in January 2022. Grand...
MusicNME

Watch Coldplay’s dazzling ‘Higher Power’ performance for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Coldplay performed a set this weekend, including recent single ‘Higher Power’, at a spectacular location for Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021. Playing in front of a lit-up Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins that formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – as the sun set in the background, Chris Martin and co.’s performance of the song also boasted a dramatic fireworks display.
MusicNME

Watch Wolf Alice’s fiery performance of ‘Smile’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Wolf Alice have shared a fiery performance of new single ‘Smile’ as part of Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021 – watch it below. The London band’s Big Weekend slot sees them perform in the BBC Radio Theatre, with lead singer Ellie Roswell delivering an energetic rendition of the song under interchanging spotlights and in front of a colour changing backdrop.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Elton John Remains Music’s Most Fantastical Star

It’s impossible to ignore Elton John. The musician has a repertoire of outfits that have become as famous as his hits. During the five decades he’s spent in the spotlight, John has created a style so recognizable you can sum it up in three words: glasses, glitter, and glamour. These days, that means a custom Gucci wardrobe designed by Alessandro Michele, but John found ways to take fashion to new heights even at the start of his career.
Musicmxdwn.com

Download Festival Tests the Waters of Live Music With 2021 “Pilot” Fest

Download Music Festival, which has been officially canceled for 2021, will be hosting a smaller “pilot” version of the English fest with a maximum capacity of 10,000 attendees. The event is part of the UK government’s Event Research Program and will feature headliners like Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Bullet for My Valentine and Enter Shikari. Download Pilot will take place June 18-20 in Leicestershire’s Donington Park, and general ticket sales begin June 3.
Rock Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Wolf Alice triumphs with ‘Blue Weekend’

While London quartet Wolf Alice remains a bit of a secret here in the U.S., it’s a chart-topping cover star and festival main-stage mainstay across much of Europe. The band’s first two albums, 2015’s My Love is Cool and its 2018 follow-up, Visions of a Life, both wield noise with so much poise that it was hard to imagine what this band couldn’t pull off. And yet, after winning the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2018 for its second album, Wolf Alice often presented itself in the press as shy, guarded and somewhat bewildered by success. The competence and confidence of the songs stood in direct contrast with the band seeming not quite comfortable in its own skin, let alone the well-earned success so early in its career.
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
Rock Musicthebrag.com

7 bands who blew up with their very first album

Some bands take years and years to refine their sound and create their best work, while others manage to kick their careers off on the right foot and blow up almost overnight with their very first full-length effort. Gomez – Bring It On (1998) Gomez’s debut album Bring It On...
Musichypebeast.com

The 10 Hardest U.K.-Popular Music Festival Tickets to Score

As the live music industry slowly begins to reopen after a year of cancellations, Money.co.uk crunched the numbers to find out which U.K.-popular music festivals are the hardest to score tickets for. With the help of YouGov’s list of the most popular festivals known by the British public, Money.co.uk examined...
CelebritiesNME

Run The Jewels announce summer 2022 UK tour

Run The Jewels have shared details of a UK tour for 2022 – see dates below. The rap duo comprising rapper Killer Mike and New York rapper/producer El-P will return next year for their first UK headline tour since 2017. It will be their first tour since they released their fourth album ‘RTJ4‘, which topped NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2020 list.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Primavera Sound 2022: How to get tickets to see Lorde, Tyler the Creator and more in Barcelona today

Primavera Sound tickets go on sale today, shortly after the lineup for next year’s festival in Barcelona was revealed, with Lorde, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Dua Lipa on the billing. The event is being held across two weekends, with different artists booked for each one. Tickets will be available here at 10am UK time.The first festival weekend takes place on June 2-4, with headliners including Pavement, The Strokes, Beck, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Tame Impala. Among the other acts booked to play that...
Hollywood, FLMiami Herald

The blockbuster movie makes a comeback this summer

After more than a year of benching its biggest spectacles, Hollywood is ready to dazzle again. From “F9” and “In the Heights” to “The Suicide Squad” and “Black Widow,” there will be a steady stream of blockbusters populating multiplexes for the first time since March 2020. For streaming-weary audiences, the promise of air conditioning, popcorn, soda fountains, 60-foot screens and state-of-the-art sound could be a welcome respite from the living room.