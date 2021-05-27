Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 things to watch: 2021 Detroit Lions OTAs

By Tim Twentyman
detroitlions.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first open OTA practice of the year is Thursday, which means we get our first look at the revamped Lions roster led by new head coach Dan Campbell and his staff. OTAs are an important time in the offseason, especially for a new staff like Campbell's, to get their first look at the veterans alongside the rookies, and to begin the on-field installation of their schemes.

www.detroitlions.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Kalif Raymond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Defensive Line#Jacksonville#New York Giants#Otas#Quarterback#Offensive Line Play#Offensive Line Rotation#Pass Catchers#Sub Package Defenses#Allen Park#Base Defense#Training Camp#Ota Practices#Nickel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL Schedule: Ranking the nine best revenge games, including Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick

Revenge games are worth the wait on the NFL schedule, especially when a player returns to face his former team. The 2021 NFL schedule features plenty of revenge games, some of which are on the primetime stage. Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick will be must-see television when the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach and the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback square off -- especially since the game will be taking place in Foxborough.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

6 teams I wish the Rams were playing next season

Everyone has different games that they remember, for different reasons, and everybody has different reasons for why they think a game is either great or grating. Some people like shootouts, others hate the lack of defense. There could be a ton of reasons you remember a game or just one, and maybe your favorite game is one that nobody else even recalls happening, but everyone has some reason why they watch whatever it is they watch. In this case, we watch football.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

How the Rams performed against their 2021 opponents last season

The 2021 Rams will have way more similarities than differences to the team they were in 2020. I won’t go through the long list of similarities, but it’s easy to point to the one big difference: Matthew Stafford is under/behind center instead of Jared Goff. That’s the paradigm shift on...
NFLYardbarker

Roundtable: How Soon Before the Lions Make It Back to the Playoffs?

Vito Chirco: No. He was consistently outsnapped by D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson a year ago, while being relegated to blocking back duties. Peterson is now gone, but former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams is in. Williams, a free-agent acquisition of Brad Holmes & Co. earlier this offseason, is expected to compete for carries with Swift.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions new numbers revealed at rookie mini-camp

The Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp is underway and Pride of Detroit was in Allen Park on Sunday taking it all in. One of the things we finally got a look at is the initial jersey numbers assigned to the rookies from the 2021 draft cycle. While the numbers below are...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Lions Signing DB Alijah Holder

The Detroit Lions are signing DB Alijah Holder to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent. Holder, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Stanford back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason. Since then,...
NFLMacomb Daily

Jared Goff: Lions can be 'playoff good' very quickly

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to the opportunity to try and turn around the fortunes of the organization. With the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to win 11 games when head coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017. The previous season, head coach Jeff Fisher...
NFLchatsports.com

The Detroit Lions are committed to Jared Goff, at least for now

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 27: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams calls out plays in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The Detroit Lions proved their commitment to Jared Goff, by not...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Charlie Taumoepeau: Signs deal with Detroit

Taumoepeau has signed a contract with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Taumoepeau has spent time in the Cowboys and Colts organizations but is yet to make a regular-season appearance. Maybe his third time joining a blue and white NFL team will be the charm.
NFLchatsports.com

How Michigan Football is similar to the Detroit Lions

When Michigan football started this offseason by purging a lot of the coaching staff in order to make a much-needed change, it reminded me of a local professional sports team who was going through a similar process: The Detroit Lions. The Detroit Lions defense was terrible last season, the worst...
NFLYardbarker

How Did Detroit Lions Conduct Rookie Minicamp Without a Quarterback?

When the official roster was released by the Detroit Lions of the participants at this weekend's rookie minicamp, one position that was absent became quite noticeable. There was not a single quarterback listed among the list of participants, which begged the question: How do you conduct a minicamp without a quarterback?
NFLfox2detroit.com

Lions Rookie Camp Wrap

The Lions wrapped up rookie camp on Sunday in Allen Park. Jennifer Hammond has a report on the work the young guys got in.
NFLFresno Bee

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.