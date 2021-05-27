Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues

Before I was your local esthetician and Reflections Skin Oasis owner for the past 26 years, I was a loyal registered dental assistant (RDA) to Dr. Richard Dickard. The time I spent working in dentistry was a joy, and it certainly helped that Dr. Dickard is one of the best bosses I ever had. While there, I grew familiar with Richard’s wife, Shirley Dickard. Always a friendly and welcoming presence, Shirley had an empathy for other people that immediately drew me to her. Not only is she compassionate towards others, but she also has a distinct compassion for the earth and the natural world around us. In her newly published book, “Heartwood – Four Women, for the Earth, for the Future,” Shirley explores humanity’s relationship to the environment and how that impacts future generations.