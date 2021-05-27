Independence Day activities return to Marquette after pandemic hiatus
MARQUETTE — As light continues to shine at the end of a dark pandemic tunnel, what better way to celebrate than with fireworks?. The Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee announced Tuesday that its traditional Independence Day festivities will return to Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette this summer, just days after the state of Michigan is scheduled to lift all COVID-19 gathering and face mask restrictions.