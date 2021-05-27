Cancel
Marquette, MI

Independence Day activities return to Marquette after pandemic hiatus

Mining Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE — As light continues to shine at the end of a dark pandemic tunnel, what better way to celebrate than with fireworks?. The Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee announced Tuesday that its traditional Independence Day festivities will return to Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette this summer, just days after the state of Michigan is scheduled to lift all COVID-19 gathering and face mask restrictions.

Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Memorial Day Celebration Coming To Presque Isle Park

MARQUETTE, Mich – When it comes to Memorial Day celebrations, two Upper Peninsula residents have taken matters into their own hands. Dave Aro and T. Hamari are celebrating Memorial Day at the Presque Isle Park Pavilion by encouraging people to get out and enjoy some grilling. “There are a couple...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Superior Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University President James Appleberry visited with representatives of nearly 4,000 young authors from Marquette and Alger counties who gathered at NMU for the 16th annual Young Authors Conference. Among the representatives were: Shawn Moldenhaver, first grade, McDonald Elementary, K.I. Sawyer; Mandi Champion, fourth grade, Pineview Elementary, Palmer; Paul Jacobson, second grade, Silver Creek Elementary, Harvey; Christina Weisgerber, kindergarten, Bishop Baraga Elementary, Marquette; Nathan Williamson, fifth grade, Bothwell Middle School, Marquette; Holly Bashaw, third grade, North Lake Elementary, Ishpeming; Nancy Schneider and Judy Sarosik, co-directors of Young Authors. Teachers and students from the NICE, Gwinn, Marquette, Powell Township, Ishpeming, Negaunee, AuTrain-Onota, Superior Central and Wells Township districts participated in the five-day conference.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

NMU president presents update on recent events

MARQUETTE — It’s definitely been a challenging year for Northern Michigan University. President Fritz Erickson shared his thoughts on the past 2020-21 academic year during Wednesday’s “Northern Now: Fireside with Fritz: A Conversation with President Erickson,” an online event sponsored by NMU Alumni Relations. In the “fireside chat,” Erickson updated...
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Munising events calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Tuesday Trivia; 3. Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike; 4. Fresh Coast Film Festival 2021; 5. Project Graduation All Night Party 2021;
Marquette, MIwnmufm.org

Residents asked for opinion on new Kids Cove playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials want input from the Marquette community on plans for a new, inclusive Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor park. City Director of Community Services Jon Swenson says the current playground was built in 1996. He says it’s showing its age and anyone with mobility concerns would have a hard time using it.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Iron Range Roll looking for volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Range Roll is coming up and volunteers are needed. The event is a point-to-point bike race starting at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and ending in Marquette. It’s a fundraiser for youth programs at the YMCA of Marquette County. The event will...
Marquette, MIwfxd.com

UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Save $120 on a Year Membership to 906 Poker Social!

Marquette, MI – May 17, 2021– 906 Poker Social is a social club on 1200 South Front Street in Marquette. With this year membership, you can come play a variety of poker games in a fun and safe setting. Monthly Memberships costs $30. A year membership costs $300 which gives you the ability to play tournaments and cash games, and get personal locker included. 906 Poker Social is open 5pm on Thursday, Friday, 12pm Saturdayand 12:30 on Sundays. Tournaments are every Thursday and Sundays. For questions, call Josh at 906-361-2509 or 906 Poker on Facebook.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Bay Cliff Health Camp welcomes students for day camps

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Cherry Creek Elementary in Harvey piled off school buses and into the sunshine this morning, arriving at camp for the first time in over a year. From 10a.m. to 5p.m. the kids participated in outdoor programs, including camp cooking and shelter building. Bay...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

MAPS to honor Seeke, Heidtman, Snyder with awards

MARQUETTE — Marquette Area Public Schools has announced its 6-12 Teacher of the Year, Elementary Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards. The 6-12 Teacher of the Year is Tom Seeke, a math teacher at Marquette Senior High School. The Elementary Teacher of the Year is...
Marquette, MIWLUC

MCHD holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday afternoon. Inside the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University, staff were taking information and administering the vaccines. All three versions were available. Children as young as 12 have now been approved for the Pfizer vaccine....
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Microgrant program launched

MARQUETTE — The Michigan Municipal League Foundation is launching its second round of the Bridge Builders Microgrant Program. Applications for the expanded program opened April 30 and close May 31. The program is being greatly expanded due to a $20,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation. Because of the DTE...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Lions will collect returnables

MARQUETTE –On May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Marquette Lions Club will again welcome and appreciate donations of returnable bottles and cans. Drive through Marquette Lions Lakeside Park on South Front Street and assistance will be provided. Contact Lion Mary 906-250-1596 with questions.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Walk for Awareness to be held Saturday

MARQUETTE — Community Action Alger-Marquette has announced a new community event centered on Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services’ National Prevention Week, May 9-15, culminates in May recognizing the important work that has been done in communities throughout the year to inspire action and prevent substance use and mental disorders.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

MEA scholarships awarded to local students

MARQUETTE — Several local students are recipients of 2021 Michigan Education Association scholarships, which honor exemplary public school students from Michigan who will attend a public university in the state in the fall. Connor Johnson of Marquette Senior High School is a new winner of a $1,450 scholarship. Taylor Jancsi, formerly of Gwinn Area Community Schools who attends Grand Valley State University, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Breanna Johnson, formerly of Negaunee Public Schools who attends the University of Michigan, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Another repeat winner of a $725 scholarship is Madelyn Koski, a former NICE Community Schools student who attends Ferris State University.