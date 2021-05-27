Independence Day activities return to Marquette after pandemic hiatus

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University President James Appleberry visited with representatives of nearly 4,000 young authors from Marquette and Alger counties who gathered at NMU for the 16th annual Young Authors Conference. Among the representatives were: Shawn Moldenhaver, first grade, McDonald Elementary, K.I. Sawyer; Mandi Champion, fourth grade, Pineview Elementary, Palmer; Paul Jacobson, second grade, Silver Creek Elementary, Harvey; Christina Weisgerber, kindergarten, Bishop Baraga Elementary, Marquette; Nathan Williamson, fifth grade, Bothwell Middle School, Marquette; Holly Bashaw, third grade, North Lake Elementary, Ishpeming; Nancy Schneider and Judy Sarosik, co-directors of Young Authors. Teachers and students from the NICE, Gwinn, Marquette, Powell Township, Ishpeming, Negaunee, AuTrain-Onota, Superior Central and Wells Township districts participated in the five-day conference.