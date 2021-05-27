Cancel
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Gets the Squad Back Together

By Brian Tallerico
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBioWare’s “Mass Effect” changed the video game landscape when it was released in 2007 exclusively for the Xbox 360. A sci-fi saga, the game blended role-playing elements with a level of shooter action not typically seen in the genre and gamers were hooked. The sequel, 2010’s “Mass Effect 2” made an even greater impact when it hit Windows and Xbox in 2010 and then really took off further when it was released for the PS3 in 2011. A masterpiece of a game, it’s widely considered one of the best releases of the 2010s. Building on the story of the first release, it wasn’t just a sequel that repeated what worked about the first title—it expanded a universe. And that universe felt personal and emotional to hardcore fans, leading to high expectations for 2012’s “Mass Effect 3,” a truly fantastic game in terms of gameplay but one that includes some storytelling decisions that frustrated fans of the series, especially in the final scenes. As quickly as “Mass Effect” exploded into pop culture, it felt like it burned out. 2017’s “Mass Effect: Andromeda” was a disappointment, but there remained enough love for the series that when a new game was announced in late 2020, people went crazy. A fifth “Mass Effect” game could easily bring back this juggernaut of a franchise, and the just-released “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” proves why.

