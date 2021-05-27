Cancel
Music

Karol G: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Anamaria Sayre
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G floats between styles...

www.npr.org
Musickwit.org

Kathleen Edwards: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From a house in East Nashville, Kathleen...
Musicweaa.org

Laurie Anderson: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Laurie Anderson is a revolutionary artist who...
Musicwunc.org

Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites. Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for...
MusicNPR

Brothers Osborne: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Since last year, many musicians have had...
MusicBillboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Adriana Ríos, Leonel García & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week's picks below. Lunay is ready to celebrate his 21st birthday, but not without dropping his sophomore album El Niño in celebration of his blossoming career. The 15-song set, released under La Familia Records, Chris Jedi and Gaby Music's independent label, kicks off with the title track that samples Jerry Rivera’s 1993 salsa hit “Cara de Niño” and transitions into a trap. The set is also home to edgy perreos (“Vudú,” “Party DB”), solid reggaetons (“Le Gusta Que La Vean”), and even some slow-tempo urban bops (“TBC,” “Se Cansó”). Standout tracks include his sultry collaboration with Anitta on “Todo o Nada” and the infectious “Otra No” with Bryant Myers and Zion. Other features on El Niño include Chencho Corleone, Zion, Chanell, Giovakartoons, Juliito and Chris Jeday. “I wanted to make an album before I was 21 to reflect everything that I am right now -- what I’m living and what I’ve learned so far -- making fun songs for the streets and the clubs, while still being El Niño inside and outside the studio," Lunay said in a statement. -- JESSICA ROIZ.
MusicThe FADER

Watch Mdou Moctar’s Tiny Desk Concert

Mdou Moctar, the Tuareg guitarist inspired by the traditional melodies of rural Niger and the bellowing shreds of Eddie Van Halen, is the latest artist to perform on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) series. The new episode comes a few days after Moctar shared his great new album Afrique Victime, and three of its songs — "Ya Habibti," "Tala Tannam," and "Afrique Victime" — get performed. For the first two songs, Moctar plays a steel-string acoustic, giving the set a bit of an MTV's Unplugged vibe before he breaks out the electric for the finale. Backed by his band and a very pretty rose-printed tapestry, Moctar delivers the perfect set for easing you into the week to come.
MusicMiddletown Press

Watch Karol G's Debut Performance of 'Contigo Voy a Muerte' on 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'

Two months after the release of Karol G’s new album KG0516, the Colombian reggaeton star delivered a three-song performance for the latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Backed by an all-woman band in a Miami studio, Karol G first sang a medley of her hits “Créeme” and “A Ella” before playing a pair of tracks from her latest album: “200 Copas” and the debut performance of “Contigo Voy a Muerte,” with Colombian singer Camilo joining Karol G on the track.
Musicthecollegevoice.org

Nostalgia, Karol G and Feeling Seen

Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Repose,” John White Alexander. 1895. Beleaguered by a pandemic for over a year ought to remind us of one thing: it’s a lie to say life is too short; if anything, it’s too long. Especially this past year, there have been too many crises, heartbreaks, breakdowns, blunders, restarts, deaths, and births. Occasionally, however, there are moments of ecstasy. For me recently, those moments have been those in which I feel Seen, and in a year of seclusion, that bliss hits a little different.
Musickrcu.org

Clubhouse X Tiny Desk Contest

May 25th, 2021 Washington, D.C.-- With the 2021 Tiny Desk Concert in full swing, NPR is celebrating the beloved tastemaking series with a Clubhouse event this Thursday, May 27th from 8:30PM-9:30PM. With panelists ranging from Tiny Desk's producers to performers, we'll dive into an hour-long conversation to explore the secret behind why Tiny Desk performances go viral - and if there's a way to make your entry to the Contest explode, too.
Portland, ORopb.org

Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol - “Woman”

Musician Little Simz (aka Simbiatu ‘Simbi’ Abisola Abiola Ajikawo) takes a moment to call out women from Tanzania to Brooklyn in the unifying groove of her newest single “Women.” Here, the London-based artist demonstrates a confident lyrical swagger that underpins a sound that not only moves listeners rhythmically but also resonates as a statement of unapologetic strength. “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that!” she said in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.” ‘That message of empowerment is beautifully manifested in the video for the song which represents her directorial debut.
EntertainmentPosted by
WJCT News

Sesame Street: Tiny Desk Concert

Count von Count and the NPR kids count us down: 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1!. And there they are at the Tiny Desk: Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Rosita, Abby Cadabby and Cookie Monster, all singing about a sunny day and how everything is A-OK. The Sesame Street crew — including Elmo, Grover and other surprise guests — visited NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C., to celebrate Sesame Street's 50 years of teaching the world its A-B-Cs, its 1-2-3s, how to be kind and how to be proud, all while spreading love and joy.
MusicBillboard

Karol G Taps Camilo & Danny Felix For Debut NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert': Watch

Karol G made her NPR "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" debut with a meaningful 16-minute set that included special guests Camilo and Danny Felix. “I’m happy to be here for the first time. I’ve been longing to be here for a while now,” the Colombian artist said. “I’m singing some of my favorite songs right now. I always listen to my music and my favorites are changing but these are the special ones now.”
MusicBillboard

Tini Confirms 'Mienteme' Remix Is Coming During Billboard Live

Less than a month after dropping her urban-infused cumbia “Mienteme,” in collaboration with Argentine newcomer Maria Becerra, Tini revealed that a remix is in the works. The Latin pop star revealed the exciting news during a Billboard Live interview via Instagram on Wednesday (May 26), saying, “Yes, a remix is coming at some point,” after being asked which artists would be ideal to jump on the song.
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

BADBADNOTGOOD: Tiny Desk Concert

BADBADNOTGOOD made a name for itself by reworking songs from the likes of Nas and Ol' Dirty Bastard, eventually catching the attention of Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator. The masses took notice in 2015 when the group produced an entire LP for Ghostface Killah, Sour Soul. BADBADNOTGOOD has been called a hip-hop ensemble, but its foundation is clearly jazz, which provides a gateway to countless genres. On IV, the group allows that gateway to widen, adding soul and funk to the repertoire.
MusicWashingtonian.com

Watch 50 Amazing Tiny Desk Concerts Picked by NPR Staffers

There have been more than 900 Tiny Desk Concerts since 2008, and until the pandemic, most of them were filmed in NPR’s headquarters, which artists visit to wedge a set in between workers’ cubicles. The most popular of all time, by video views? Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals’ August 2016 set, with 68 million views. (Surprisingly, it wasn’t BTS, who have still notched an impressive 34 million plus.) But as popular as they are with music fans, the shows are also popular with staffers. For our June 2021 feature on the network’s 50th anniversary, we asked NPR employees which gigs left the biggest impression. We couldn’t fit all of their choices into our print-magazine feature—here are the choices of the dozens who answered.