For decades, the recipe for a BMW M3 remained the same — engine up front, manual transmission in the middle, and drive going to the back. BMW’s tweaked it a bit over the years; its changed up the cylinder count, added some automatic transmissions as options, and even threw in some turbochargers. Ultimately, though, the M3 has always been a car that can seat four people, be used on a daily basis, lap a track like a hooligan, and put enormous grins on its passengers’ faces. This new G80 BMW M3 might look wildly different than any other M3 before it but the recipe remains the same.