USS Wasp: The Amphibious Assault Ship That Is Nearly An Aircraft Carrier?
From a distance, it would be easy to mistake the U.S. Navy's USS Wasp (LHD-1) and her six sister vessels as "aircraft carriers." While actually larger in size than the aircraft carriers operated by several nations, the United States Navy has relied on these "amphibious assault ships" as part of its efforts to conduct maritime security operations to promote peace and stability in neutral waters around the world.